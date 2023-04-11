JEFFERSON — Tyler Fredrick fanned nine in a complete game three-hitter, leading Jefferson’s baseball team past East Troy 8-2 in Rock Valley play at Fischer Field on Tuesday.
The Trojans took advantage of a pair of errors to score in the first.
Jefferson got on the board with a five-spot in the fourth inning. Bases-loaded two-out walks by Tyler Butina and Fredrick gave the Eagles (5-0 overall and in conference) a 2-1 lead. Jefferson doubled its lead next when Tyler Schroedl reached on an error, allowing a pair of runs to cross. Zach Holland capped the rally with a run-scoring single.
“We were able to get some good at bats in the fourth inning,” Jefferson baseball coach Greg Fetherston said. “East Troy starter Ryan Meehan was mixing his pitches well and got out of jams with a 3-2 curve we were aggressive with. We put good at bats together to get his pitch count up. We got some good swings, drew a few walks in the decisive innings to get the lead and some breathing room we needed.”
Jefferson added three more runs — all with two down — in the fifth. Fredrick helped his own cause with a single and the other two runs came via error.
Fredrick permitted an earned run, walked just one and allowed just three singles, throwing 59 of his 84 pitches for strikes en route to getting all 21 outs.
“Once Fredrick got loose, he got better as the game went along,” Fetherston said. “We had a couple hiccups in the first to give up an unearned run. Tyler established his off speed stuff in the second and third innings. His changeup was a good pitch for him tonight. Tyler hit his spots, closed it out and was dominant on the mound tonight.”
The two teams play at East Troy on Thursday.
“Our guys are working hard,” Fetherston said. “Wins are never easy. We’re getting these guys some confidence here early in the season.
“We’ll look to get our bats where we need to be. These guys are eager to get better.”
JEFFERSON 8, EAST TROY 2
East Troy 100 000 1 — 2 3 4
Jefferson 000 530 x — 8 7 2
Leading hitters — J: Fredrick 2x3.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — ET: Meehan L; 3-4-2-2-5-4; Lingford 1.2-2-6-1-3-5, Bruce 1.1-1-0-0-2-0; J: Fredrick W; 7-3-2-1-9-1.
