JEFFERSON — Jared Vogel and the Jefferson summer baseball earned a 5-1 victory over visiting Monona Grove Tuesday at Fischer Field in Jefferson.
Jefferson scored three runs in the first inning and collected 13 hits in the victory. Vogel led the way offensively with two hits and a pair of runs and also picked up the win on the mound.
Vogel pitched six innings, giving up two hits and striking out 10 in the process. He surrendered no walks or runs. Tyler Danielson was awarded with the save.
Along with Vogel, Tyler Butina, Spencer Wade, Tanner Pinnow and Jake Ball all recorded two hits each. Vogel and Logan Wagner both hit doubles in the game, while Aaron Heine was the lone player in the contest to record a triple.
Jefferson will take on rival Fort Atkinson Monday at Fischer Field at 8 p.m. Fort begins play Thursday against Middleton at 6 p.m.
JEFFERSON 5, MONONA GROVE 1
Monona Grove 0000 001 — 1 5 3
Jefferson 3000 200 — 5 13 1
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — MG: Pierce (L-3-6-3-1-3), Ryan (4-7-2-3-6); J: Vogel (W-6-2-0-0-10), Danielson (1-3-0-0-1).
Leading hitters — J: Heine 3B, Butina 2x3, Wagner 2B, Vogel 2x4 (2B), Wade 2x4, Ball 2x4
