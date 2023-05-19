Fort Atkinson second baseman Jackson Leibman made a hard charge on a ground ball before contorting his body and firing to first base during the sixth inning of Friday's Badger East home game versus Watertown. Leibman's throw sailed wide of the bag, allowing Watertown's Cameron Kranz (background) to score the go-ahead run. The Blackhawks lost 4-2.
Watertown earned its second victory over Fort Atkinson in a week's time, rallying to win 4-2 at Jones Park in the Badger East finale for both teams on Friday.
Watertown managed just one hit off Fort starter Drew Kloster in the first four innings and came to bat in the fifth inning trailing 2-0. Eliot Roethle led off the inning by drawing a six-pitch walk after being down 0-2 in the count before Ethan Johnson reached via error. Gideon Vana's sacrifice bunt put both runners in scoring position with one out.
Brady Schauer's sacrifice fly cut the Goslings' deficit in half before Calvin Hurtgen's run-scoring single on a line-shot to left, which glanced off the outstretched glove of Fort shortstop Braeden Sayre, made it 2-all.
Cameron Kranz got aboard in the Watertown sixth with a one-out single, advancing to second on a sacrifice bunt by Landon Fendt. A chopper up the middle by Roethle could not be corralled by Kloster and a hard-charging Jackson Leibman from second base fielded the ball, contorted his body but sailed the throw wide of the bag, allowing Kranz to score the go-ahead run.
Calvin Hurtgen tacked on an insurance run with a single in the seventh for the Goslings (14-9, 10-5 in conference).
Watertown reliever Owin Walsh, who pitched three scoreless innings of one-hit ball with three strikeouts, earned the decision. Jacob Hurtgen started and permitted two unearned runs on two hits in four frames.
Kloster took the loss, working 5 2/3 innings with five strikeouts. He allowed three unearned runs on three hits and walked one. Reliever Jacksen Woods got the final four outs, allowing a run on one hit.
Fort (10-13, 9-6) struck first in the third when Nate Hartwig bunted, reaching on Jacob Hurtgen's throwing error which allowed Tyler Narkis to score. Sayre's sacrifice fly gave the Blackhawks a 2-0 lead but Hartwig was cut down trying to tag up and advance to third on the play to end the inning.
Kloster singled to open the Fort sixth. His pinch-runner -- Alex Block -- was picked off at first on a bang-bang play with catcher Calvin Hurtgen firing down the line for the out. Calvin Hurtgen also threw out a runner trying to swipe second base in the second inning.
Walsh retired the last four hitters he faced to end it.
"Drew gave us a chance to win again on the mound, but we just couldn't make enough plays on defense and our offense couldn't string enough productive innings together," Fort Atkinson baseball coach Andy Schwantes said. "Our pitchers have done a good job for the most part all year but during this stretch of losses, we haven't shown up on defense and offense.
"We have also had a hard time doing the little things right all year like bunting and base running. It's frustrating because we practice those things every day and still have challenges. Ultimately, it's my responsibility to get those things figured out as we progress toward the end of the season these next few weeks."
Fort, which has lost seven consecutive games, plays at Westosha Central on Monday at 5 p.m.
WATERTOWN 4, FORT ATKINSON 2
Watertown 000 021 1 -- 4 4 1
Fort 002 000 0 -- 2 3 3
Leading hitters -- WTN: C. Hurtgen 2x4.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) -- WTN: J. Hurtgen 4-2-2-0-3-2, Walsh W; 3-1-0-0-1-3; FA: Kloster L; 5.2-3-3-0-1-5, Woods 1.1-1-1-1-1-0.
