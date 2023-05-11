WATERTOWN — This was the kind of team Fort Atkinson baseball coach Andy Schwantes thought he had last year, before injuries doomed the Blackhawks to a losing season.
They closed out 2022 with a regional upset win over his alma mater Watertown, then won two games at the Class AA State American Legion tournament over the summer. That momentum has carried over to this spring, with Fort entering the week firmly entrenched in the Badger East title hunt.
“Yeah, but we’ve lost some games we shouldn’t have this season,” Schwantes said.
Schwantes was referring in part to a costly 3-2 loss at DeForest on Tuesday. The Blackhawks let another opportunity slip away on Thursday when they squandered a 3-0 lead and lost to Watertown 4-3 at Washington Park.
Fort Atkinson (10-10, 9-4 in conference) chased Watertown starter Caleb Hinkes with two runs on four hits in the first inning, then went up 3-0 when Braeden Sayre scored after a pickoff attempt at third ended up in left field.
Watertown (13-6, 9-4) struggled to adjust to Fort pitcher Drew Kloster, but chipped away with a run in the third inning before tying the game with two runs in the fifth and finally took the lead with a run in the sixth.
The Blackhawks committed two errors in the bottom of the third. Ralph Haumschild reached on an error to lead off and scored on Cameron Kranz’s RBI single to right.
Kloster retired Nate Walter on a groundout to get out of the inning with no further damage, but Walter won the battle in their next meeting in the fifth with a two-run single to right.
In the sixth, Landon Fendt led off with a ground ball single to center, advanced to second on a wild pitch and scored the go-ahead run on catcher Cal Hurtgen line drive single to left center.
“(Drew) lost his off-speed, especially the inning where they came back,” Schwantes said. “By that point, they had figured out his fastball enough where he couldn’t just rely on it for a couple innings.
“We talked about Cal (Hurtgen after his first two at-bats, we were going to stay away from the inside. I talked to Drew and I talked to our catcher. Maybe there was still miscommunication there, or we missed a spot, but it was way too good (of a pitch) on 0-2 for a hard line drive to the outfield.”
Fort threatened in the seventh. Tyler Hartman chased Tarr with a leadoff single to left and Braden Hausen drew a walk off reliever Jake Hurtgen. But Nate Hartwig struck out looking, Hartman was thrown out attempting to steal third and Sayre flew out to center to end it.
Cal Hurtgen’s throw to shortstop Jayden Ninmann was a strike for a critical second out.
“That was huge,” Watertown baseball coach Andy Cashin said. “Fort Atkinson is always super aggressive. I talked with the kids last night. The big thing is just play your game and make plays when they are available. Don’t get rushed by them and Cal didn’t. Jayden Ninmann put on a nice tag and that was a nice play.”
Schwantes didn’t second guess himself on that one.
“We’ve come out pretty strong offensively early most games, but then we tend to shut down offensively,” Schwantes said. “I don’t know if we’re content once we get a lead. Maybe the pitcher makes some adjustments and our guys don’t offensively. They weren’t holding us very well up the middle. I thought we had a chance to get two guys in scoring position. We take a risk. You’re losing by one on the road, you’re going to take a chance.”
Tarr allowed one run on one hit in five innings in his longest relief outing of the season. He spent the early part of the season in a closing role.
Cashin praised his lineup for adjusting to Kloster as the game wore on, and his pitchers for stepping up.
“Overall, it took us awhile to get adjusted to him,” Cashin said. “It was like a heavy ball where he’s tall, he’s a big kid, so it gets on you quick. The off speed stuff kept us off balance, but we were able to get on him. We had a couple opportunities early to tie it up and then Nathan Walter had a big clutch hit to tie it up.”
Fort hosts Waunakee on Tuesday.
“Even as good as we were playing early, I still don’t think we’ve played our best baseball,” Schwantes said. “We’ve been trying to get that into them, that’s the ultimate objection to be playing your best at the end and get some momentum going in the playoffs. Any time Drew is on the mound or Kroix Kucken, we have a chance against anybody.
“We just have to figure out some offensive things and we’ll be all right. Drew was just on the short end again today where we had a lead and couldn’t hold it together.”
WATERTOWN 4, FORT ATKINSON 3
Fort Atkinson 201 000 0 — 3 5 2
Watertown 001 021 X — 4 8 1
WP: Tarr
LP: Kloster
S: J. Hurtgen
Fort Atkinson (ab-r-h-rbi) — Hartwig 4-0-1-0, Sayre 2-2-0-0, Kucken 3-1-1-0, Kloster 1-0-1-1, Haagenson 2-0-1-1, Seaver 3-0-0-0, Liebmann 3-0-0-0, Hartman 3-0-1-0, Hausen 2-0-0-0 Totals 23-3-5-2
Watertown (ab-r-h-rbi) — C. Hurtgen 4-0-1-1, Ninmann 4-0-0-0, J. Hurtgen 4-1-1-0, Kranz 2-1-2-1, Walter 3-0-2-2, Schauer 3-0-0-0, Roethle 2-0-0-0, Johnson 0-0-0-0, Wendt 3-1-2-0, Hauschild 3-1-0-0 Totals 28-4-8-4
Pitching — Kloster (FA) 8 in 6, Hinkes (W) 4 in 1, Tarr (W) 1 in 5, J. Hurtgen (W) 0 in 1. R: Kloster (FA) 4, Hinkes (W) 2, Tarr (W) 1, J. Hurtgen (W) 0. SO: Kloster (FA) 3, Hinkes (W) 1, Tarr (W) 2, J. Hurtgen (W) 1. BB: Kloster (FA) 1, Hinkes (W) 1, Tarr (W) 3, J. Hurtgen (W) 1
