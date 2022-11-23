Logan Kees
Fort Atkinson forward Logan Kees hits a corner 3-pointer during a home game versus Milton last season. Kees, who averaged 8.4 points per game last season, is the Blackhawks’ leading returning scorer.

 Nate Gilbert

The Blackhawks have a luxury of starting five seniors this season.

This group has been through the rigors of a varsity season and each were important cogs from a 14-win season last year. These players can defend, rebound and play effectively in transition.

