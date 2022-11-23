The Blackhawks have a luxury of starting five seniors this season.
This group has been through the rigors of a varsity season and each were important cogs from a 14-win season last year. These players can defend, rebound and play effectively in transition.
What remains to be seen for Fort Atkinson’s boys basketball team is who will step into the leading scorer roles, which were vacated as Carson Baker (15.6 points per game) and Drew Evans (12.4 PPG) graduated last year.
“We’ve got six really good seniors who have been in the program their entire career,” said Fort Atkinson boys basketball coach Mike Hintz, who is in his 13th year as head coach.
“This year’s tests will be how we can mold them together with two juniors and the sophomores we’ll have to use. We also have questions about which sophomores will bring consistency. The biggest question mark is offense. The five starters are phenomenal on defense. We have to get consistent scoring in those five.”
Senior Eli Cosson (5-foot-10), the team’s fourth-leading scorer last season at 7.2 points per game, shifts into the starting point guard spot Baker played a year ago.
“Eli had a good end to last season,” Hintz said. “He has speed, athleticism and worked hard on his game. Consistency will be big for Eli.”
Seniors Kroix Kucken (6-2) and Nate Hartwig (6-0) will start as guard/forwards and both played meaningful minutes last year.
“Hartwig will be one of our main defenders again,” Hintz said. “If his outside shot stays consistent, it opens things up. Kroix is a great rebounder on both ends and a solid defensive player. He’ll look to score off offensive rebound putbacks, through the mid-range game and also in the outside game.”
Senior forward Logan Kees (6-3), who scored 8.4 points per game—good for third best on the team—last year, is a returning starter who will be entering his fourth year at the varsity level. Jack Opperman, who scored 4.1 points per game last year, slides into the starting five spot Evans occupied last season.
“Jack’s going to be a marked man down low with how big he is at 6-5,” Hintz said. “Drew and Carson took a lot of shots last year, so these guys will have to change their games a little.”
Junior forward Will Chapman (6-0) will be the team’s sixth man and can play all four perimeter spots.
“Will brings athleticism, the ability to defend and some explosiveness,” Hintz said. “Each night will look a little different for him depending on who has the hot hand or is playing well. He can help us in the running game and with offensive rebounds too, also getting to the rim off the dribble. If we can get some shooters to knock shots down, he’ll get to the rim a lot.”
Senior guard Mason Ebbert (5-9) and junior wing Isaac Lavdas (6-1) are upperclassmen who figure to be regular fixtures in the rotation.
“Mason’s worked his butt off for three years and had a good scrimmage versus Marshall,” Hintz said. “Isaac is an intense player who is a scrapper and defensive guy. He’s solid with the basketball.”
The Blackhawks’ sophomore class will shuffle between junior varsity and varsity each night. Hintz figures sophomore forward Brennan Dempsey (6-2) will spell Opperman inside early in the season.
Sophomores Owen Geiger, Lakyn Hintz, Caleb Enger, Jack Kammer and Ben Evans are all fighting for minutes and any player from that group could see an expanded role as the year wears on.
Fort’s bread and butter will be its ability to score in transition and clean up the defensive glass, especially in early-season games as the group gels in offensively in the halfcourt.
“Early on, our success will be determined by the five seniors’ ability to put the ball in the hoop,” Hintz said. “I think they’re all capable of some things. I do feel really positive about our ability to play defense. The verdict will out on where the offense comes from consistently.
“I like this group of kids. They do things the right way, bust their tails, and all come from good families and were raised right. We’ll have some size and be bigger at the guard position than we have been. I hope we can find a way to weather the storms early while they get their feet underneath them. That’s our job as coaches to help them do that.”
The Badger East, which was loaded with seniors and saw DeForest edge Milton for the league crown last year, is wide open this year. Fort’s conference pod includes Monona Grove, Stoughton and the Red Hawks. MG, which won one league game a year ago, is well-positioned for a breakthrough year, while Stoughton has potent scorer Ty Fernholz and Milton returns a handful of contributors from a sectional team last season. The league’s other pod includes DeForest, Waunakee, Beaver Dam and Watertown. The two pod winners square off for the league championship in February.
“The conference is more open than it has been for a while,” Hintz said. “As always, every game in the Badger will be a knock down, drag out fight. In years past, there’s were tiers and certain teams in the upper-echelon. This year, there’s lots of teams who can win the conference or have disappointing seasons. A lot of that will have to do with who stays healthiest.”
FORT ATKINSON SCHEDULE
Tuesday, Nov. 29, at Mount Horeb, 7:15 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 2, vs. Union Grove, 7:15 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 7, vs. Whitewater at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, 12:50 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 9, vs. Edgewood, 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 13, at Oregon, 7:15 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 17, vs. Monroe, 12:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 20, vs. Monona Grove, 7:15 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 22, vs. Jefferson, 7:15 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 29, at Elkhorn, 1 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 30, at Lake Mills, 1:30 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 5, vs. Milton, 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 10, vs. Stoughton, 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 17, vs. Burlington, 7:15 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 20, or Saturday, Jan. 21, Badger Challenge game at Mount Horeb; opponent and time to be determined
Friday, Jan. 27, at Watertown, 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 31, vs. Waunakee, 7:15 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 3, at Beaver Dam, 7:15 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 4, vs. Hortonville at Menominee Nation Arena in Oshkosh, 3 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 7, at Wilmot Union, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 9, vs. DeForest, 7:15 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 11, at Monona Grove, 1 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 14, at Milton, 7:15 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 17, at Stoughton, 7:15 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 23, Badger East season finale against to be determined opponent, 7:15 p.m.
