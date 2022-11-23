Jefferson’s boys basketball program has won a combined four games the past two seasons.
This group of Eagles are eager to change the trajectory of the program.
“We’re taking it one drill at a time and trying to get one percent better each day,” said Jefferson boys basketball coach Jacob Marshall, who is in his second season at the helm.
“When you’re breaking it down that far, you’re taking care of what you can in the moment. If we can work hard and stay positive, we’ll be on the right path. It’s a great group of kids who are hungry.”
Jefferson’s top two scorers from last season—Braden McGraw at 15 points per game and David Neitzel at 6.1 points per game—graduated. The Eagles, who have had one winning season since the 2014-15 campaign, plan to hang their hats playing tough-nosed defense.
“We’ve got to find our calling card, which will be on the defensive end,” Marshall said. “We’ve got to work hard on that and make sure we can get a stop when we need it this season. We’re doing a nice job in practice of adjusting, working hard to improve the little things.”
Jefferson has a junior-heavy roster with a plethora of athletes who have had success in other varsity sports, namely baseball.
Sophomore Finn Deblare will take the reins at point guard.
“Finn has a knack for being in the right spot at the right time and knows what pass to throw,” Marshall said. “He does a nice job of speeding us up or slowing us down. He’s a pretty good driver and likes to get teammates involved.”
Junior Aidan Kammer, who will start at the two guard, will be a go-to scorer.
“I expect big things out of him,” Marshall said. “We’ll have to lean on his scoring ability throughout the year. We’ll lean much more heavily on his skills and leadership intangibles this season.”
Junior Tyler Schroedl is a stretch forward who will start at the four position.
“Tyler has decent handles and he can get a step on bigs guarding him,” Marshall said. “Tyler’s got a long reach, throws good passes and can occasionally look for his shot from beyond the arc.”
Senior Tyler Butina gives the team a physical inside presence.
“Butina will be our strong post-up player,” said Marshall, who is undecided on which perimeter player will start at the three spot. “Tyler has strong shoulders, sets good screens and plays good post defense. Tyler boxes out well and makes sure you can’t jump over him to get the rebound.”
Senior guard David Ganser, who Marshall touted for his leadership qualities, averaged 4.7 points last year and will play regular minutes.
“David’s the hardest worker we have and likes to lead by example,” Marshall said. “He’s definitely the best communicator we have on the defensive end and get us in the right spot offensively.”
Senior guard Ethan Phillips, the team’s leading returning scorer from last year at 5.5 points per game, is a player who handles the basketball effectively, likes to slash to the bucket and possesses quickness, per Marshall.
Junior Andrew Altermatt will be the backup point guard.
“He can shoot the lights out when he gets enough room and he has the confidence to do so,” Marshall said. “He likes to body up other quick guards and does a nice job of keeping them in front.”
Junior Drew Peterson is a shifty guard who has a knack for getting in the right spot.
“Drew makes the easy play, which is usually the best play, is quick and light on his feet,” Marshall said.
Senior Paden Phillips is coming into his own as a forward.
“Paden likes to work on the offensive glass,” Marshall said. “He makes sure we get a body on him in practice.”
Junior Colton Krause is another guy with size the Eagles can bring off their bench.
“He’s a nice long defender we have and does a nice job of boxing out our bigs in practice even though he’s more of the European stretch four type player,” Marshall said. “He’s working to continue to grow his offensive game.”
Brodhead went 15-3 to win the Rock Valley by two games over East Troy and McFarland a season ago. Marshall envisions the Spartans, who return much of their team, along with Beloit Turner to be the two most difficult outs in conference play.
“McFarland has a nice senior class that’s worked hard and been there a while,” Marshall said. “Turner will be pretty tough, too. It’ll be competitive across the board this season with the loss of quite a few seniors from last year.”
JEFFERSON SCHEDULE
Tuesday, Nov. 29, at Clinton, 7 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 2., at Evansville, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 6, vs. Marshall, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 8, at Edgerton, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 10, vs. Cambridge, 1 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 13, vs. Big Foot, 7 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 16, vs. Whitewater, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 20, vs. Lakeside Lutheran, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 22, at Fort Atkinson, 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 27, at Lake Mills, 12:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 3, at McFarland, 7 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 6, vs. Turner, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 12, at East Troy, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 17, vs. Brodhead, 7 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 20, vs. Clinton, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 26, vs. Evansville, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 31, vs. Edgerton, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 4, vs. Delavan-Darien, 3 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 6, at Big Foot, 7:15 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 9, at Whitewater, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 14, vs. McFarland, 7 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 17, at Turner, 7 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 20, vs. East Troy, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 23, at Brodhead, 7 p.m.
