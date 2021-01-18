EVANSVILLE — Ainsley Howard scored 22 points, including making six 3-pointers, to help the visiting Eagles improve to 13-1 on the season with a 50-38 Rock Valley girls basketball win over Evansville on Monday.
Howard had 17 of her points, including five of her made 3s, in the first half, when Jefferson outscored Evansville 35-12.
Ava Brandenburg led the Blue Devils with 15 points.
JEFFERSON 50, EVANSVILLE 38
Jefferson 35 15 — 50
Evansville 12 26 — 38
JEFFERSON — Messmann 1 2-2 4, Howard 7 2-5 22, Dearborn 2 0-0 5, Helmink 2 0-0 5, Johnson 4 2-2 10, Peterson 1 0-0 2, Fox 1 0-0 2. Totals: 18 6-9 50.
EVANSVILLE — Hazard 0 2-4 2, Tofte 3 0-0 8, Baumberger 1 0-0 2, Hanson 1 0-0 3, Klaehn 0 2-2 2, Brandenburg 4 6-8 15, Messling 2 1-2 6. Totals: 11 11-16 38.
3-point goals: J 8 (Howard 6, Dearborn, Helmink), E 5 (Tofte 2, Hanson, Brandenburg, Messling). Total fouls: J 15, E.
Fort Atkinson 72, Whitnall 52
WHITNALL — The Blackhawks exploded for 50 points in the second half as Fort Atkinson earned a nonconference victory over host Whitnall on Monday.
Whitnall led 27-22 at the break, but Fort Atkinson scored 50 points after halftime while surrendering just 28 points.
Junior guard Taylor Marquart led the Blackhawks with a 29-point effort.
Edgerton 66, Whitewater 47
EDGERTON — Sylvia Fox led a balanced scoring attack for the host Crimson Tide, scoring 18 points to help them improve to 15-2 on the season with a Rock Valley win over Whitewater.
Kacie Carollo scored 16 points and Catherine Skindingsrude had 11 for the Whippets (5-9).
EDGERTON 66, WHITEWATER 47
Whitewater;25;22--47
Edgerton;35;31--66
WHITEWATER--Pope 1 1-2 3, Hill 0 0-2 0, Skindingsrude 4 0-0 11, Kilar 2 2-5 6, Carollo 7 0-1 16, DePorter 3 0-0 7, Juoni 1 0-0 2, Linos 1 0-0 2. Totals: 19 3-10 47.
EDGERTON--Rebman 5 3-4 13, Bowen 0 2-2 2, Blum 4 0-0 9, Scharlau 1 0-0 2, Gunderson 3 1-1 7, PUnzel 1 0-0 3, Fox 7 2-3 18, Rusch 5 1-2 12. Totals: 26 9-12 66.
3-point goals: W 6 (Skindingsrude 3, Carollo 2, DePorter), E 5 (Fox 2, Blum, Punzel, Rusch). Total fouls: W 13, E 15.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.