EVANSVILLE — Ainsley Howard scored 22 points, including making six 3-pointers, to help the visiting Eagles improve to 13-1 on the season with a 50-38 Rock Valley girls basketball win over Evansville on Monday.

Howard had 17 of her points, including five of her made 3s, in the first half, when Jefferson outscored Evansville 35-12.

Ava Brandenburg led the Blue Devils with 15 points.

JEFFERSON 50, EVANSVILLE 38

Jefferson 35 15 — 50

Evansville 12 26 — 38

JEFFERSON — Messmann 1 2-2 4, Howard 7 2-5 22, Dearborn 2 0-0 5, Helmink 2 0-0 5, Johnson 4 2-2 10, Peterson 1 0-0 2, Fox 1 0-0 2. Totals: 18 6-9 50.

EVANSVILLE — Hazard 0 2-4 2, Tofte 3 0-0 8, Baumberger 1 0-0 2, Hanson 1 0-0 3, Klaehn 0 2-2 2, Brandenburg 4 6-8 15, Messling 2 1-2 6. Totals: 11 11-16 38.

3-point goals: J 8 (Howard 6, Dearborn, Helmink), E 5 (Tofte 2, Hanson, Brandenburg, Messling). Total fouls: J 15, E.

Fort Atkinson 72, Whitnall 52

WHITNALL — The Blackhawks exploded for 50 points in the second half as Fort Atkinson earned a nonconference victory over host Whitnall on Monday.

Whitnall led 27-22 at the break, but Fort Atkinson scored 50 points after halftime while surrendering just 28 points.

Junior guard Taylor Marquart led the Blackhawks with a 31-point effort. It was the most points scored by a Fort Atkinson player since the 2008 season. 

Edgerton 66, Whitewater 47

EDGERTON — Sylvia Fox led a balanced scoring attack for the host Crimson Tide, scoring 18 points to help them improve to 15-2 on the season with a Rock Valley win over Whitewater.

Kacie Carollo scored 16 points and Catherine Skindingsrude had 11 for the Whippets (5-9).

EDGERTON 66, WHITEWATER 47

Whitewater;25;22--47

Edgerton;35;31--66

WHITEWATER--Pope 1 1-2 3, Hill 0 0-2 0, Skindingsrude 4 0-0 11, Kilar 2 2-5 6, Carollo 7 0-1 16, DePorter 3 0-0 7, Juoni 1 0-0 2, Linos 1 0-0 2. Totals: 19 3-10 47.

EDGERTON--Rebman 5 3-4 13, Bowen 0 2-2 2, Blum 4 0-0 9, Scharlau 1 0-0 2, Gunderson 3 1-1 7, PUnzel 1 0-0 3, Fox 7 2-3 18, Rusch 5 1-2 12. Totals: 26 9-12 66.

3-point goals: W 6 (Skindingsrude 3, Carollo 2, DePorter), E 5 (Fox 2, Blum, Punzel, Rusch). Total fouls: W 13, E 15.

