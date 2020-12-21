EVANSVILLE — Evansville held Jefferson to just 16 second-half points as the Blue Devils earned a 56-42 Rock Valley Conference victory Monday at home.
Jefferson’s Braden McGraw led all scorers with 14 points, while Ryan Thompson led Evansville (3-1, 2-0) with a team-high 13 points.
Jefferson moved to 2-5 overall and 1-2 in the Rock Valley standings with the loss.
EVANSVILLE 56, JEFFERSON 42
Jefferson 26 16 — 42
Evansville 33 23 — 56
JEFFERSON (fg ft-fta pts) — McGraw 6 0-0 14; Martin 3 0-0 6; Phillips 1 0-0 2; Hoffman 2 0-0 6; Steies 1 0-0 2; Butina 0 2-2 2. Totals 13 2-5 42.
EVANSVILLE — Maves 1 0-0 3; Bahrs 1 0-0 2; Geske 1 2-4 5; Miller 3 2-5 9; Bisch 2 0-0 6; Stencel 4 0-0 8; Heinzelman 1 0-0 2; Howlett 1 0-0 2; Severson 2 2-2 6; Thompson 5 3-4 13. Totals 20 9-17 56.
3-point goals: J 4 (McGraw, Hoffman), E 5 (Maves, Geske, Miller, Bosch 2). Total fouls: J 16, E 15.
Cambridge 59, Marshall 58
CAMBRIDGE — Senior Jack Nikolay’s go ahead and-one bucket helped the Blue Jays to a Capitol South comeback on Monday.
Nikolay tied the game at 58-58 with 3.3 seconds left in the second half with a basket and made an ensuing free-throw attempt to give Cambridge the lead and the win.
Edgerton 97, Whitewater 69
WHITEWATER — Edgerton’s high-octane offense was too much for the Whitewater boys basketball team on Monday.
The defeat put the Whippets at 0-2 overall and 0-2 in the Rock Valley Conference standings.
Johnson Creek 38, Williams Bay 29
WILLIAMS BAY — Lexi Swanson and Brittany Rue led the Johnson Creek girls basketball team to its first win of the season Monday in a Capitol South battle on the road.
Swanson scored 15 points while Rue added 13 points to help the Bluejays (1-6, 1-2) to a 25-9 halftime lead.
JOHNSON CREEK 38, WILLIAMS BAY 29
Johnson Creek 25 13 — 38
Williams Bay 9 20 — 29
JOHNSON CREEK (fg ft-fta pts) — Whitehouse 1 1-2 3; Budig 0 1-4 1; Swanson 5 4-9 15; Rue 6 1-5 13; Vallo 2 0-0 6. Totals 14 7-20 38.
WILLAIMS BAY — Higgins 2 0-0 4; Nolan 5 0-0 11; Cates 1 0-0 2; Branson 2 2-2 7; Olson 2 1-4 5.
3-point goals: JC 3 (Swanson, Vallo 2), WB 2 (Bolan, Branson).
