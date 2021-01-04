WALWORTH — The Eagles soared out of the gates with a 45-point first half to earn a 59-22 Rock Valley girls basketball victory over Big Foot on the road Monday.
Junior Aidyn Messmann scored a game-high 17 points as Jefferson moved to 8-0 overall and 8-0 in the Rock Valley Conference with the win.
“Great road win,” Jefferson head coach Mark Peterson said. “The team came ready to play after the layoff. We are looking to keep building momentum and improve everyday.”
Ayianna Johnson also cracked double-digits with 11 points for the Eagles — who built a 45-13 halftime lead.
JEFFERSON 59, BIG FOOT 22
Jefferson 45 14 — 59
Big Foot 13 9 — 22
JEFFERSON (fg ft-ftmm pts) — Madden 2 0-0 6; Messmann 4 9-11 17; Howard 1 5-7; S. Peterson 3 2-4 8; Dearborn 1 1-2 4; Helmink 0 1-4 1; Johnson 4 3-8 11; J. Peterson 1 0-0 2; Krause 1 0-0 2; Fox 0 1-2 1. Totals 17 23-32 59.
BIG FOOT — Harvey 0 3-5 3; Larson 1 6-10 9; Frederick 1 0-0 2; Gillingham 0 2-2 2; Ritchey 1 0-0 2. Totals 9 13-17 22
3-pointers: J 2 (Madden 2), BF 1.
Cambridge 73, Johnson Creek 30
CAMBRIDGE — Mayah Holzhueter did it all Monday as Cambridge handled Johnson Creek in a nonconference girls basketball game.
Holzhueter scored a game-high 24 points — including three 3-pointers. Kayla Roidt scored 14 for the Blue Jays, while Taylor Stenklyft added 13.
Johnson Creek was led by junior guard Lexi Swanson, who finished with 16 points.
Cambridge led 34-12 at the break and recorded 39 more points in the second half.
CAMBRIDGE 73, JOHNSON CREEK 30
Johnson Creek 12 18 — 30
Cambridge 34 39 — 73
JOHNSON CREEK (fg ftm-fta pts) — Whitehouse 1 0-0 2; Budig 2 0-0 5; Swanson 5 5-6 16; Rue 2 0-4 4; Fincutter 0 1-2 1; Walk 1 0-0 2. Totals 11 6-12 30.
CAMBRIDGE — Downing 1 0-- 2; Roidt 6 2-2 14; Holzhueter 10 1-2 24; Schmude 1 1-2 3; Davis 2 0-0 5; Freeland 2 4-5 8; Brown 0 2-5 2. Totals —22 7-18 73.
Cambridge 82, Clinton 50
CLINTON — Senior guard Jack Nikolay dropped a game-high 21 points to lead the Blue Jays to a nonconference boys basketball road victory on Monday.
Cambridge had three other double-digit scorers on the night: Sophomore Nick Burkman had 13, while senior guard Cody Harrison and junior guard Trey Colts finished with 12 and 11, respectively.
CAMBRIDGE 82, CLINTON 50
Cambridge 46 36 — 82
Clinton 20 30 — 50
CAMBRIDGE (fg-ftm-pts) — Nikolay 8-3-21, Heth 2-0-5, Harrison 3-3-12, Horton 1-0-3, Burkman 5-1-13, Kurt 2-0-5, Schroeder 1-0-2, Colts 5-1-11, Davis 1-0-2, Tesdal 1-0-2, Kozler 2-0-4, Frey 1-0-2. Totals 32-8-82.
CLINTON — Mullooly 1-1-3, Chr. Peterson 0-1-1, Pe. Bingham 6-1-15, Aceves 1-0-2, Cha. Peterson 3-5-11, Feggestad 0-1-1, Mueller 4-0-8, Klein 2-0-5, Pi. Bingham 2-0-4. Totals 19-9-50.
3-point goals: CA 10 (Harrison 3, Nikolay 2, Burkman 2, Heth, Horton, Kurt), CL 3 (Pey. Bingham 2, Klein). Free throws missed: CA 5, CL 10. Total fouls: CA 13, CL 12.
Johnson Creek 60, Central Wisconsin 54
JOHNSON CREEK — Junior guard/forward Austin Anton-Pernot scored 23 points for Johnson Creek, which began 2021 the way it ended 2020 — with a victory.
The Bluejays notched their second consecutive win on Monday night, defeating Central Wisconsin Christian.
Anton-Pernot added six rebounds in the victory. Junior point guard Levi Berres added 15 points and junior forward Logan Sullivan added 13 points for the Bluejays.
Will Syens scored a game-high 28 points including seven 3s for Central Wisconsin Christian (5-3)
JOHNSON CREEK 60, CWC 54
CWC 22 32 — 54
Johnson Creek 29 31— 60
CWC (fg ft-fta pts) — Westra 1 2-4 4, Syens 10 1-2 28, Slings 1 0-0 3, Schaalma 1 0-0 2, Vlietstra 4 0-0 8, McKean 2 0-2 4, Buteyn 2 1-2 5 Totals 22 4-10 54
Johnson Creek (fg ft-fta pts) — Sullivan 6 0-4 13, Berres 4 4-4 15, Walling 1 1-4 3, Anton-Pernot 7 6-6 23, Hartz 1 2-4 4, Bredlow 1 0-0 2 Totals 20 13-22 60
Three-point goals — CWC (Syens 7, Slings 1), JC (Sullivan 1, Berres 3, Anton-Pernot 3)
Total fouls — CWC 15, JC 12
Brodhead 69, Whitewater 40
WALWORTH — The Whippets were not able to hang with the Cardinals Monday as Whitewater fell in a Rock Valley Conference girls basketball game on the road.
