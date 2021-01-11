Elly Kohl drained four 3-pointers as the Fort Atkinson girls basketball team handled visiting Johnson Creek, 67-35, Monday night.
Kohl finished with 18 points, while Tyla Staude also added 14 points in the nonconference victory.
Hannah Budig scored 13 points for the Bluejays, while Alexis Swanson scored a game-high 14 points for Johnson Creek.
McFarland 77, Jefferson 68
JEFFERSON — The Eagles were not able to slow down the Spartans offense in their Rock Valley Conference boys basketball matchup on Monday night.
Jefferson was led by senior guard Haygen Miller, who scored 17 points. Backcourt mate Braden McGraw added 16 points. Isaiah Hoffman also broke double-digits with 11 points.
The Eagles were unable to hang on to their 31-29 halftime lead as the Spartans had two players record 23-point games.
McFARLAND 77, JEFFERSON 68
McFARLAND 29 48 — 77
Jefferson 31 37 — 68
McFARLAND (fg ftm-fta pts) — Nachats 1 0-0 2; Pavelac 7 6-6 23; Weririki 10 1-4 23; Larson 6 1-2 14; Gillen 3 1-2 7; Chisholm 2 0-0 5. Totals 30 9-15 77.
JEFFERSON — Miller 6 4-6 17; McGraw 7 0-1 16; Neitzel 3 0-0 8; Lenz 1 0-0 2; Martin 2 0-0 4; Hoffman 4 0-2 11; Steies 1 0-0 2; Devine 3 2-4 8. Totals 26 6-13 68.
3-pointers: MF 8 (Pavelac 3, Weririki 2, Larson 2, Chisholm), J 10 (Miller 3, McGraw 2, Neitzel 2, Hoffman 3). Total fouls: MF 16, J 14.
Lake Mills 58, Sauk Prairie 47
PRAIRIE DU SAC — Lake Mills senior forward Charlie Bender matched a season-high with 27 points in a nonconference boys hoops victory over host Sauk Prairie on Monday.
“We were able to get Charlie the ball in good positions especially inside and he converted with a high efficiency,” Lake Mills head coach Steve Hicklin said. “We rebounded well and used our size effectively.”
Senior forward Adam Moen added 12 points for the L-Cats (8-4).
Lake Mills led 25-20 at halftime and pushed the advantage to double digits early in the second half. The Eagles (5-2) never got within five down the stretch.
“Sauk Prairie is a good team,” Hicklin said. “They play good team defense and are patient offensively so it was a low possession game. It was good to get it to 58 points. We are sharing the ball better and that continued tonight.”
Bender, who had 14 first-half points, also scored 27 in a season-opening victory over Williams Bay and has surpassed the 20-point mark six times this season.
Senior forward Jaxson Retrum added nine points and senior guard Drew Stoddard scored all seven of his points after halftime for the L-Cats, who have won three consecutive.
LAKE MILLS 58, SAUK PRAIRIE 47
Lake Mills 25 33 — 58
Sauk Prairie 20 27 — 47
LAKE MILLS (fg ft-fta pts) — Stoddard 1 4-4 7, Foster 1 0-0 3, Retrum 4 1-2 9, Moen 6 0-3 12, Bender 12 3-3 27. Totals 22 9-12 58.
SAUK PRAIRIE — Uselman 3 3-4 11, I. Breunig 3 2-2 9, Been 1 0-0 2, Wilson 5 0-0 16, D. Breunig 4 0-0 8, Kerska 2 0-0 4. Totals 18 5-7 47.
3-point goals: LM 2 (Stoddard 1, Foster 1); SP 6 (Wilson 3, Uselman 2, I. Breunig 1). Total fouls: LM 6; SP 15.
Brodhead 70, Palmyra-Eagle 63
BRODHEAD — Cade Walker and Owen Leifker each made four first-half 3-pointers to help the host Cardinals build a 16-point lead by halftime, and they held on from there for a nonconference boys basketball victory.
Leifker finished with five 3s and 25 points, while Walker finished with five 3s and 20 points as Brodhead improved to 6-5.
Aiden Calderon scored a game-high 33 points for Palmyra-Eagle (3-7).
BRODHEAD 70, PALMYRA-EAGLE 63
Palmyra-Eagle 29 34 — 63
Brodhead 45 25 — 70
PALMYRA-EAGLE (fg-ftmpts) — Joyner 3-2-9, Harris 2-0-5, Webber 1-0-3, Carpenter 5-1-13, Calderon 12-8-33. Totals 23-11-63.
BRODHEAD — Walker 7-1-20, Green 2-2-8, Engen 1-0-2, Leifker 7-6-25, Anderson 1-0-3, Boegli 1-3-5, Malkow 2-3-7. Totals 21-15-70.
3-point goals: PE 6 (Carpenter 2, Joyner, Harris, Webber, Calderon), B 11 (Walker 5, Leifker 5, Anderson). Free throws missed: PE 2, B 6. Total fouls: PE 17, B 16.
