The 1994 sectional final game still eats away at Paul Jonas and his Fort Atkinson teammates.
The Blackhawks faced Baraboo for the right to play on the biggest stage. The Thunderbirds had the upper edge and ultimately punched their ticket to state.
Jonas, who will be inducted into the Fort Atkinson High School’s Wall of Fame in a ceremony on Friday evening at 6 p.m. in the auditorium, carries plenty of fond memories—and a few heartbreaking ones—with him to this day from his decorated playing career.
“It is an honor to be inducted,” Jonas said. “I have close connections still to Fort Atkinson. My parents and brother Tom still live in Fort. I possess many great memories of those years playing all sports for Fort. I’m proud to be part of the group of people who have been inducted into the Wall of Fame.
“My younger brother Bob went to state in his basketball career at Fort and so did Tom, so they will always have that on me.”
Jonas was a four-year varsity letterwinner on the hardwood, scoring 1,511 career points and helping the Blackhawks win Badger Conference championships in 1992 and 1993. He was a two-time recipient of the Fort High Athlete of the Year award and in addition to being a first team all-conference honoree as a junior and senior, Jonas was voted third team Associated Press All-State after his senior campaign. He set the single-game scoring record with 46 points as a senior.
“When I think back to being a 10-year-old and growing up, Fort basketball was such a big deal,” Jonas said.
“Varsity standouts like Luke Bienfang, Brian Grant and Rob Crane were every bit of a big deal as Michael Jordan. I thought about that part of my basketball journey when I heard I would be inducted. Once you get to the high school level, all the guys I grew up with became my teammates. They are still my best friends to this day. Some of the great wins and tough defeats are memorable. I have great memories playing basketball with my best friends.”
Jonas attended Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame and Fort coaching legend Don Gruber’s basketball camps growing up. He then played in the high school ranks for Gary Hamm. Jonas lists both as highly influential people in his career.
“Gary was an all-around great guy,” Jonas said. “He was a great teacher on and off the court and a great coach. He was and continues to be a good friend of mine. When Coach Gruber walked into the room, it felt the same as if Coach Bob Knight or Coach Mike Krzyzewski had just walked in.
“My dad, Gary, coached me when I was young and taught me how to play the game. Most people would say their dad was the biggest influence in their sports career and that would be no different for me.”
Jonas, also a two-year letterwinner in baseball, received a basketball scholarship to the University of Utah, which was led at the time by now College Basketball Hall of Famer Rick Majerus. Jonas redshirted his first season before seeing minutes in his second year in Salt Lake City.
Jonas enjoyed being part of a big-time program but decided to continue his basketball career at a place he could play a bigger role. He settled on the decision to transfer to Snow College, a junior college located in Ephraim, Utah.
“They played high-level basketball at Snow College and in that conference,” Jonas said. “Snow was a far cry from Utah in that there were 18-hour bus rides to Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, instead of first-class type flights.
“I made great friends at Snow College and had a great basketball experience. I had some chances to go play at lower Division 1 schools but decided to come home and finish up my basketball career at Oshkosh.
“I had an interesting journey through basketball. I played every role from the biggest star to the last guy on the bench.”
Jonas, an attorney for Michael Best & Friedrich in Milwaukee, now resides in Wauwatosa with his wife, Andrea, and 12-year-old daughter Josephine and 10-year-old son Dominic.
A 7:30 p.m. Blackhawk Booster Club social at Salamone’s follows the induction ceremony.
