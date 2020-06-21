JEFFERSON — Jared Vogel tossed a three-hit shutout in the second game leading the Jefferson Blue Devils to 6-0 victory and a doubleheader sweep against the Utica Association Sunday.
In the first two games of the season at Fischer Field, Jefferson earned wins of 3-1 and 6-0 over the Association, one week after splitting an exhibition twin-billing with its Home Talent League Southeast Section counterpart.
Vogel struck out nine batters while walking just one and allowed three hits in a complete-game performance. It was the recent Jefferson High School graduate’s third win of the exhibition season
The Blue Devils (6-2) gave their young left-hander an early cushion scoring four times in the bottom of the first inning. Brandon Laesch provided the key blow delivering a one-out two-run single, while Dylan Ott and Nathan Hebbe added RBI singles.
Jefferson’s lead grew to 6-0 in the third as Ian Drays and Logan Wagner each had RBI singles.
Drays finished a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate while Ott and Vogel had two hits each.
Ike Roth and Ott combined on a four-hitter to help the Blue Devils win the first game. Roth worked the first five innings, striking out three while allowing two hits and one earned run for the win. Ott worked the final two frames, giving up two hits while also striking out three.
Drays’ two-run single in the fourth broke a 1-1 tie, which would prove to be the game-winning hit. Ryan Brost went 2-for-3 to lead the way.
The Blue Devils return to action Thursday hosting the Albion Tigers in a 7:30 p.m. start at Fischer Field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.