Johnson Creek sophomore Tanner Herman rounds third and scores on a two-run single by Silas Hartz during the second game of a doubleheader against Hustisford/Dodgeland on Thursday at Wuestenberg Field. The Bluejays won both games, 11-0 and 6-1.
Johnson Creek shortstop Taylor Joseph tags out Hustisford/Dodgeland's Caleb Grudzinski during a rundown in the second game of a doubleheader on Thursday at Wuestenberg Field. Johnson Creek swept the twin bill, 11-0 and 6-1.
JOHNSON CREEK — Dylan Bredlow had two hits in each game as Johnson Creek’s baseball team swept Hustisford/Dodgeland 11-0 and 6-1 in a season-opening doubleheader at Wuestenberg Field on Thursday.
Bredlow and Aiden Ryan combined on a four-hit shutout in the first game. Bredlow helped his own cause at the plate with two hits and four RBIs. Taylor Joseph had three hits. Dugg Hartwig added two hits.
Losing pitcher Casey Grudzinski had three hits for Hustisford/Dodgeland.
Hartwig earned the decision in the second game, allowing one earned run on two hits with five strikeouts and no walks over three innings. Joseph threw 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief and hit a solo homer. Silas Hartz had two hits and drove in three runs.
Andy Maas took the loss for Hustisford/Dodgeland, allowing four runs (three earned) on four hits with five strikeouts and three walks over four innings.
Game 1
JOHNSON CREEK 11, HUSTY/DODGELAND 0
Husty/Dodge 000 00 — 0 4 2
Johnson Creek 311 6X — 11 9 2
WP: Bredlow
LP: Grudzinski
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — HD (Grudzinski 3-5-5-4-3-6, Davis 1-4-6-5-0-2), JC (Bredlow 2.2-3-0-0-3-2, Ryan 2.1-1-0-0-2-0)
Leading hitters — HD (Grudzinski 3x3, 2B), JC (Joseph 3x4, 2B (2), Bredlow 2x3, 2B, Hartwig 2x2, Ryan 2B)
Game 2
JOHNSON CREEK 6, HUSTY/DODGELAND 1
Johnson Creek 102 111 0 — 6 8 0
Husty/Dodge 001 000 0 — 1 3 2
WP: Hartwig
LP: Maas
Pitching (ip-r-er-so-bb) — JC (Hartwig 3-2-1-1-5-0, Joseph 2.2-0-0-0-5-2, Herman 1.1-1-0-0-3-0), HD (Maas 4-4-43-5-3, Wolter 1-2-1-1-1-0, Peplinski 2-2-1-1-1-1)
Leading hitters — JC (S. Hartz 2x4, Bredlow 2x4, Joseph HR, Raabe 2B)
