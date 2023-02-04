JEFFERSON -- Junior guard Aidan Kammer scored a career-high 23 points and Jefferson sailed past visiting Delavan-Darien 61-46 in a nonconference boys basketball game on Saturday afternoon.
Kammer, who made four 3s, had 10 first-half points as the Eagles (4-13) built a six-point halftime lead, quickly pushing that margin to double digits and never looking back against the Comets (1-17).
"He got some more confidence today," Jefferson boys basketball coach Jacob Marshall said of Kammer's performance.
"As a team, we were more positive and not getting on each other when a mistake happened. When a shooter's first one falls, it’s easy to keep letting them fly. Delavan-Darien defensively played a zone. We had good ball movement from inside out. We also used quick ball reversals and Aidan kept letting them fly."
Finn DeBlare scored 12 points, Andrew Altermatt added 11, including three 3s, and Tyler Schroedl chipped in eight for the Eagles, who hope to use this result as positive momentum with three weeks remaining in the regular season.
"This is definitely something to build upon," Marshall said. "We were moving the ball up the floor like we’ve been practicing. Having our leading scorer in Aidan be confident and let it fly helped today too. This is a good confidence builder with two conference road games next week."
