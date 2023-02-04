Jefferson beats Delavan-Darien
JEFFERSON -- Junior guard Aidan Kammer scored a career-high 23 points and Jefferson sailed past visiting Delavan-Darien 61-46 in a nonconference boys basketball game on Saturday afternoon.

Kammer, who made four 3s, had 10 first-half points as the Eagles (4-13) built a six-point halftime lead, quickly pushing that margin to double digits and never looking back against the Comets (1-17).

