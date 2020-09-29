Jim Altermatt is the new head coach of the Jefferson High School boys basketball team, according to school Athletic Director Steve Gee.
"It's just a great opportunity and a great community," Altermatt said regarding his hiring.
Altermatt has been part of the Jefferson High School boys basketball program since 2003, acting as the head coach for the junior varsity team. Altermatt will lean on those 17 years of experience when he takes over as the Eagles' head varsity coach.
"It's a huge advantage for me, coming in already knowing how things are run," Altermatt said.
"Yes, it's a fresh start for me and the kids, but we already have some knowledge of each other which will help us move forward pretty quickly."
Altermatt takes over for Greg Jefferies — who accepted a teaching position in another district at the start of the school year. Jefferson finished 10-13 last season.
"Wins are great, but high school athletics are so much more about life lessons," Altermatt said. "I want to make sure that I'm helping the guys with their goals in life. If they want to go to college, we're going to work at that goal with them. If they want to go to tech school, we're going to get them the right experience.
"We're going to do things the right way, giving back to our community as much as they give to us."
The Eagles are hoping to begin winter sports in November.
"As a teacher, parent and coach in the district, we are confident that Jim will successfully lead the program during what sure is to be a season with many challenges," Gee wrote in an email to the Daily Union.
