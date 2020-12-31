ELKHORN — Fort Atkinson shutdown Jordan Johnson in the second half and juniors Carson Baker and Cade Cosson combined for 27 points to move the Blackhawks to 4-0 after a 54-45 boys basketball win against Elkhorn on Wednesday.

Cosson led the Blackhawks with a team-high 14 points, while Baker added a baker's dozen with 13. Junior forward Drew Evans chipped in nine.

For the second straight game, Fort Atkinson took care of the other team's top-scorer. Elkhorn senior Jordan Johnson — a Division II Minnesota Moorhead commit — was held to six points on the night, including a goose egg in the second half.

Johnson is averaging 23.8 points per game on the season. 

FORT ATKINSON 54, ELKHORN 45

Fort Atkinson 32 22—54

Elkhorn 23 22—45

FORT ATKINSON (fg-ftm-pts) — Glisch 1-0-2, Baker 4-3-13, Cosson 7-0-14, Buchta 1-0-2, Wixom 2-0-4, Kees 3-0-6, Opperman 2-0-4, Evans 4-1-9. Totals 24-4-54.

ELKHORN — Johnson 1-3-6, Davey 6-2-17, Bestul 3-0-9, Hall 1-0-2, Christiansen 0-2-2, Franz 1-0-2, Nickelson 3-0-7. Totals 15-7-45.

3-point goals: FA 2 (Baker 2), E 8 (Davey 3, Bestul 3, Johnson, Nickelson). Free throws missed: FA 8, E 2. Total fouls: FA 14, E 15.

