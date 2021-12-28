Senior forward Drew Evans scored a game-high 21 points and senior guard Carson Baker added 19 as the Fort Atkinson boys basketball team rang in the new year with a 63-41 nonconference victory over Elkhorn on Tuesday afternoon at PremierBank Gymnasium.
Fort (4-5) won back-to-back games for the first time this season and scored with a ease in the first half en route to building a 36-12 lead at halftime.
“The game plan offensively was to dictate terms,” Fort Atkinson boys basketball coach Mike Hintz said. “We ran early and got them on their heels. Carson making that early 3 led him to be a vocal point for Elkhorn defensively and that opened the lane for Drew, who was active down low.
“Kroix Kucken kept things alive when we did miss, leading to multiple opportunities. Systematically, possession by possession we broke their will to play defense.”
The Blackhawks led 21-4 with 7 minutes, 33 seconds left in the first half with Baker accounting for 11 of the points. Baker then assisted on a corner 3 by senior guard Jack Calloway and Kucken, a junior wing who scored eight points, scored inside to make it 26-4. Evans converted an old-fashioned 3-point play and assisted on a 3 by senior guard Scott Buchta for the halftime margin.
“The biggest thing is we controlled the tempo the way we wanted,” Hintz said. “We frustrated them defensively and made them work defensively to get the things we wanted to do. This is a very good, positive step forward.
“Once they figured out a plan on Drew, our Florida action hurt them with Carson going downhill or pitching to shooters. That spaced them out. We executed well and were efficient. In the second half with under nine minutes, we ground things out to get great looks instead of good looks.”
Elkhorn, which is 3-6 overall and had a two-game winning streak snapped, struggled to develop flow on offense and had only one double-digit scorer (senior guard Drew Davey with 12 points).
“We made it so hard for their scorers to score,” Hintz said. “Kroix and Nate Hartwig did a great job Carter Kammes. He averaged 18 coming in and got five. Our defense made Davey work for everything he got.
“We wore them down on defense and didn’t play into the quickness on offense. There were no bailouts with quick shots or turnovers making our offensive possessions shorter than they needed to be.”
Baker hit five 3-pointers, including three in the first period for the Blackhawks, who travel to play Burlington on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at 7 p.m. in a nonconference game.
FORT ATKINSON 63, ELKHORN 41
Elkhorn 12 29 — 41
Fort Atkinson 36 37 — 63
Elkhorn (fg ft-ftm pts) — Davey 4 3-4 12, Etten 3 0-0 6, Paddock 2 3-4 7, Kammes 2 0-0 5, Stebnitz 1 0-0 2, Forster 1 0-0 2, Moore 1 0-0 3, Wehmeier 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 6-8 41.
Fort Atkinson — Baker 5 4-4 19, E. Cosson 2 0-0 5, Calloway 1 0-0 3, Buchta 1 0-0 3, Kucken 3 2-2 8, C. Cosson 2 0-0 4, Evans 8 5-6 21. Totals 22 11-13 63.
Three-point goals — E (Davey 1, Kammes 1, Moore 1) 3; FA (Baker 5, E. Cosson 1, Calloway 1, Buchta 1) 8.
Total fouls — E 14, FA 13.
