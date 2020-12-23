REEDSBURG — A balanced effort helped the Fort Atkinson boys basketball team to a 2-0 start to the season with a 61-53 road win at Reedsburg on Tuesday. 

The Blackhawks also defeated the Beavers in their season opener.

Fort Atkinson had three players in double-digits with Greyson Wixom leading the way with 13 points. Drew Evans and Jack Opperman added 12 and 10 points, respectively. 

Cade Cosson fell just short of double-digits with a nine-point performance. 

FORT ATKINSON 61, REEDSBURG 53

Fort Atkinson 31 30 — 61

Reedsburg 22 31 — 53

FORT ATKINSON (fg ftm-fta pts) — Glisch 2 0-0 4, Baker 2 0-0 6, Cosson 4 1-2 9, Wixom 5 2-3 13, Kees 1 0-2 2, Opperman 4 1-1 10, Dudzek 2 1-2 5, Evans 5 2-2 12. Totals 25 7-12 61. 

REEDSBURG — Roman 4 0-1 9, Campbell 4 0-1 9, Wass 4 0-0 12, Bestor 8 0-1 16, Tourdot 1 0-0 2, Peper 1 0-0 2, Moliter 1 1-2 3. Totals 23 1-5 53.

3-point goals: FA 4 (Baker 2, Wixom, Opperman), R 6 (Roman, Campbell, Wass 4). Total fouls: FA 14 , R 14. 

Load comments