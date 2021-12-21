Senior guard Carson Baker scored 12 points and junior wing Kroix Kucken and senior guard Cade Cosson chipped in 11 apiece as the Fort Atkinson boys basketball team knocked off Monona Grove 70-62 in a Badger Conference game at PremierBank Gymnasium on Tuesday.
The Blackhawks (3-5, 2-3 Badger) snap a two-game slide and for only the third time this season weren’t in a dogfight until the final whistle. Fort pulled ahead 40-32 at the halftime break and came out of the locker room with wind in its sails, using an 8-2 run to build a 14-point lead.
Senior forward Drew Evans, who scored eight points, hit a baby hook on the first offensive trip of the second half. Junior forward Logan Kees then dished to Baker for a wing 3 before connecting himself from beyond the arc in the corner to cap the spurt.
Baker hit a pair of midrange buckets and junior forward Drew Kloster scored on an inbounds play and finished through contact in the lane as the team built a 61-46 advantage midway through the half.
“We were patient and didn’t try to run our offense too fast,” Fort Atkinson boys basketball coach Mike Hintz said. “We controlled the tempo. Having Drew back helped early. It was nice to see Cade come out of his little funk as he hit shots early. We were very balanced.
“When we went to our second rotation Kloster, Scott Buchta and Eli Cosson all came in aggressive. We wanted to make Monona Grove work and not bail them out with quick shots. We also didn’t want to give them an opportunity to get in a track meet with us. We played downhill and were ready to go.
“Having Evans back gives us a sense of calm in our offense. It allows Kroix to get offensive rebounds and allows Kees to find his spots. Carson doesn’t have to force things and Scotty can play downhill. It’s a nice security point inside. He’s a vocal point inside even if he’s not scoring, and that makes it easier for us.”
Senior guard Scott Buchta added nine points and Kees finished with seven as Fort had eight players score six points or more en route to its season-high point total.
“Our depth on this team is a testament to how hard these guys have worked the last three years in the case of the juniors and four years for the seniors,” Hintz said. “Guys have been asked to do a lot as we fill the roster back up. What I like about this group is they get along and care about each other. In some years, playing time becomes a divided issue. Right now, I don’t see that.
“Kloster and Evans become interchangeable in our system. That gives Logan and Kroix peace of mind where they can be effective. Guards don’t have to change how they play when one guy is in or out. The depth is also a a testament to how hard they work and how hungry they are. We have to keep grinding and work on three-point defense. We’ll try to build rhythm going into the new year.”
Senior guard Jordan Hibner led the Silver Eagles (3-5, 1-4) with 15 points before leaving injured early in the second half.
“We did a good job of keeping Hibner under wraps until he got hurt,” Hintz said. “Kroix and Nate (Hartwig) did a nice job making him work for every thing he got. We have a big issue giving up too many three-point shots. We have to figure out that element.
“Late in the first half and during that run in the second half, we limited them to one shot. When we didn’t do that, they made us pay. If we can force people into challenged shots and force them into one and dones, that allows us to control tempo on the offensive end. This was a positive step forward against a good conference opponent.”
The Blackhawks host Elkhorn on Tuesday, Dec. 28 at 12:30 p.m. in a nonconference game.
FORT ATKINSON 70,
MONONA GROVE 62
Monona Grove 32 30 — 62
Fort Atkinson 40 30 — 70
Monona Grove (fg ft-ftm pts) — Thomas 1 0-0 2, Hibner 6 0-0 15, I. Erb 4 0-2 10, Otto 0 1-2 1, E. Erb 1 1-2 3, Wendricks 3 0-0 8, Weise 4 0-1 11, Toijala 1 2-2 5, Voss 1 0-0 2, Bahr 2 0-0 5. Totals 22 4-9 62.
Fort Atkinson — Baker 5 0-0 12, E. Cosson 1 3-4 6, Buchta 3 2-2 9, Kucken 4 3-3 11, C. Cosson 4 1-2 11, Kloster 3 0-1 6, Evans 4 0-0 8, Kees 3 0-1 7. Totals 27 9-13 70.
Three-point goals — MG (Hibner 3, Weise 3, I. Erb 2, Wendricks 2, Toijala 1, Bahr 1)12; FA (Baker 2, C. Cosson 2, Buchta 1, E. Cosson 1, Kees 1) 7.
Total fouls — MG 12, FA 12.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.