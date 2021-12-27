LAKE MILLS — Freshman guard AJ Bender scored a season-high 26 points and the Lake Mills boys basketball team won its third straight game with a 68-57 nonconference win over visiting Jefferson on Monday.
The L-Cats (5-3) led 36-24 at the break and Bender scored 15 points after halftime. Junior guard Liam Carrigan added 13 points, senior guard Ethan Foster contributed 11 and sophomore forward Matt Stenbroten totaled nine.
For the Eagles (0-8), senior guard Braden McGraw and sophomore guard Aidan Kammer scored 18 points apiece.
Jefferson cut its deficit to five points midway through the second half before Lake Mills hit a 3-pointer and converted a 4-point play to build a comfortable margin for good.
“They can shoot,” Jefferson boys basketball coach Jacob Marshall said. “In the first half, they were 7-for-11 from 3. That’s tough to go against if you’re not hitting the same.
“In the first half, we did well with our ball screen action and got it to the wide open man a few times. Proud of our guys to keep running the action and getting great looks. That’s what in the first half kept us in it and got us to halftime still in it. Our closeouts were a little late. Lake Mills’ pack line defense is tough, but I was happy to get the ball inside.”
Kammer and McGraw each scored 12 points in the second half, junior forward Tyler Butina added 10 and junior guard Ethan Phillips tallied seven.
“Braden is the one we have to lean on for our team to see success,” Marshall said. “It always seems quiet when he gets his. We expect big things from him. Kammer has been playing physically coming off ball screens or going baseline and looking for his shot. He’s patient when he gets to a jump stop down low. We got it down low to Butina and then Kammer came up and hit a couple 3s. Definitely a big afternoon from those two. Braden always brings it.
“We played tough, and I’m proud of the effort.”
The L-Cats travel to face Mount Horeb on Thursday at 6:30 p.m., while the Eagles play at Lakeside Lutheran today at 3 p.m.
LAKE MILLS 68,
JEFFERSON 57
Jefferson 24 33 — 57
Lake Mills 36 32 — 68
Jefferson (fg ft-ftm pts) — Kammer 7 1-1 18, McGraw 8 0-0 18, Neitzel 1 0-0 2, P. Phillips 1 0-2 2, E. Phillips 2 2-4 7, Butina 4 2-6 10. Totals 23 5-13 57.
Lake Mills — Rguig 1 4-5 6, Stenbroten 4 0-0 9, Bender 10 3-8 26, Foster 3 2-3 11, Carrigan 4 3-3 12, Horkan 1 1-1 4. Totals 23 13-20 68.
Three-point goals — J (Kammer 3, McGraw 2, E. Phillips 1) 6; LM (Bender 3, Foster 3, Carrigan 1, Horkan 1, Stenbroten 1) 9.
Total fouls — J 21, LM 17.
Fouled out — J Kammer, McGraw; LM Stenbroten
