JEFFERSON — Gus Foster's 30 points helped the Big Foot boys basketball team to a 66-52 victory over host Jefferson in a Rock Valley Conference game on Friday. 

While Big Foot (1-0, 1-0 RVC) was led by Foster, the Eagles (1-3, 0-3) had a team-high 18 points from senior Haygen Miller. Miller connected on a pair of 3-pointers and went 6-9 from the free-throw line. 

Braden McGraw hit three 3-pointers as the junior guard added 14 points for Jefferson. 

BIG FOOT 66, JEFFERSON 52

 Big Foot 30 36 — 66

Jefferson 21 31 — 52

Big Foot (fg-ftm-pts) — Greco 1-0-3, Demco 1-0-2, Torrez 1-2-5, Schmitz 2-2-7, Gerdes 3-0-8, Hertel 1-1-3, Goster 11-7-30, Wilson 3-2-8. Totals — 23-14-66

Jefferson (fg-ftm-pts) — Miller 5-6-18, McGraw 4-3-14, Neitzel 2-1-5, Martin 1-2-4, Hoffman 1-0-3, Steves 0-1-1, Devine 3-1-7. Totals — 16-14-52

3-point goals — BF 6 (Gerdes 2, Greco, Torrez, Schmitz, Foster), J 6 (McGraw 3, Miller 2, Hoffman). Free throws missed — BF 14, J 18. Total fouls — BF 26, J 24. Fouled out — Torrez 

Parkview 73, Johnson Creek 47

ORFORDVILLE — The Johnson Creek boys basketball team opened up Trailways South Conference play with a 73-47 road loss to Parkview on Friday. 

The Bluejays (0-3, 0-1 Trailways South) were led by junior guard Isaac Hartz, who scored 12 points. Parkview was paced by Tyler Oswald, who dropped a game-high 31 points. 

