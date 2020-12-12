JEFFERSON — Gus Foster's 30 points helped the Big Foot boys basketball team to a 66-52 victory over host Jefferson in a Rock Valley Conference game on Friday.
While Big Foot (1-0, 1-0 RVC) was led by Foster, the Eagles (1-3, 0-3) had a team-high 18 points from senior Haygen Miller. Miller connected on a pair of 3-pointers and went 6-9 from the free-throw line.
Braden McGraw hit three 3-pointers as the junior guard added 14 points for Jefferson.
BIG FOOT 66, JEFFERSON 52
Big Foot 30 36 — 66
Jefferson 21 31 — 52
Big Foot (fg-ftm-pts) — Greco 1-0-3, Demco 1-0-2, Torrez 1-2-5, Schmitz 2-2-7, Gerdes 3-0-8, Hertel 1-1-3, Goster 11-7-30, Wilson 3-2-8. Totals — 23-14-66
Jefferson (fg-ftm-pts) — Miller 5-6-18, McGraw 4-3-14, Neitzel 2-1-5, Martin 1-2-4, Hoffman 1-0-3, Steves 0-1-1, Devine 3-1-7. Totals — 16-14-52
3-point goals — BF 6 (Gerdes 2, Greco, Torrez, Schmitz, Foster), J 6 (McGraw 3, Miller 2, Hoffman). Free throws missed — BF 14, J 18. Total fouls — BF 26, J 24. Fouled out — Torrez
Parkview 73, Johnson Creek 47
ORFORDVILLE — The Johnson Creek boys basketball team opened up Trailways South Conference play with a 73-47 road loss to Parkview on Friday.
The Bluejays (0-3, 0-1 Trailways South) were led by junior guard Isaac Hartz, who scored 12 points. Parkview was paced by Tyler Oswald, who dropped a game-high 31 points.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.