LAKE MILLS -- Junior guard Levi Birkholz scored a season-high 34 points and the Lakeside Lutheran boys basketball team defeated visiting Jefferson 68-36 in a nonconference game on Tuesday afternoon.
"Levi is a savvy, opportunistic defender," Lakeside Lutheran boys basketball coach Todd Jahns said. "Levi had six steals and we put him on the ball screener in their offense. He reads well and jumped a couple screens. That caught the offensive player by surprise. He'd get a tip or deflection and he was out front and going. We'd get a longer rebound and our kids found him for transition points.
"Jefferson switched to a 1-3-1 in the second half and Levi found some pockets to operate in there too. He didn't force or overextend things and played within himself. He created some opportunities for others and was patient on offense. Hopefully that becomes his paradigm. The last couple games, he took a lot on himself and tried to do a lot individually in a way that helps the team. Teams send multiple defenders his way to make scoring difficult. We don't mind seeing him give it up, and he did that today."
The Warriors (6-2) led 36-11 at the half after scoring the game's first 10 points on the strength of 17 first-half points by Birkholz, who had several dunks. Ethan Schuetz and Alex Reinke added six points apiece.
"With the way we played last Tuesday at South Milwaukee, that was a bit out of character," Jahns said. "We had a stretch of practice in between the holidays and that allowed us to focus on ourselves a little bit. We played comfortably in regards to knowing what we needed them to do. Our defense was good and we got off to a good start. We denied Braden McGraw shots, held them to one possession and then got out on the break. Our guys took good shots and once the ball goes through the basket, confidence rises. The kids played freely, which was fun to see. I thought we defended well."
David Ganser led the Eagles (0-9) with nine points and Braden McGraw totaled eight.
"They definitely capitalized on our turnovers and got easy layups," Jefferson boys basketball coach Jacob Marshall said. "Once we got them in the halfcourt game, they capitalized on our nonexistent helpside defense.
"At halftime, we switched things up and our kids responded well. The start of the second half was the first time I saw life in our guys. Proud of how we came out in the second half and finally started to execute on offense and defense."
Marshall was impressed with Birkholz's ability to turn defense into offense.
"He's good at getting in the passing lane," Marshall said of Birkholz. "I'm a firm believer that good defense will lead to great offense. He does well on defense. It helps when you're getting easy layups and in his case threw down a couple times. That fed his teammates to keep playing hard. In the halfcourt with his back to the basket, he was smooth at getting around a guy with one quick step and finishing a bucket."
The Warriors host Milwaukee Bradley Tech today at 1 p.m., while the Eagles host McFarland in a Rock Valley game on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at 7 p.m.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 68,
JEFFERSON 36
Jefferson 11 25 -- 36
Lakeside 36 32 -- 68
Jefferson (fg ft-ftm pts) -- Kammer 1 1-3 4, McGraw 3 0-1 8, Ganser 3 0-0 9, Neitzel 2 0-0 4, Johnson 1 0-0 2, E. Phillips 2 1-2 5, Butina 1 0-0 2. Totals 14 2-6 36.
Lakeside Lutheran -- Gresens 1 0-0 2, Griffin 0 1-2 1, Lauber 2 0-0 5, Miller 1 0-0 2, Yahnke 1 0-0 3, Schuetz 3 0-0 6, Yaroch 1 0-0 2, Reinke 3 0-0 6, Birkholz 16 1-1 34, Schmidt 1 2-2 5, Liermann 1 0-0 2. Totals 30 4-5 68.
Three-point goals -- J (Ganser 3, McGraw 2, Kammer 1) 6; LL (Schmidt 1, Lauber 1, Birkholz 1, Yahnke 1) 4.
Total fouls -- LL 9, J 8.
