JEFFERSON—Senior wing Levi Birkholz led all scorers with 23 points, adding 10 rebounds and four steals in the Lakeside Lutheran boys basketball team’s 67-35 victory at Jefferson on Tuesday.
“Levi is a special athlete,” Jefferson boys basketball coach Jacob Marshall said. “He definitely has a knack for where the ball is going and at what time. If he’s guarding a guy in the corner, he can still get a steal.
“We all know what’s coming next as it’s showtime on the other end. He does a nice job of getting the others involved as well. Other guys were waiting for Birkholz to draw two defenders and when he did were ready to attack the rim. Lakeside knows where your weaknesses are in man to man and can get to the rim.”
The Warriors, who had a 36-21 advantage on the glass, improved to 7-0 and had 12 of their 13 players score. Anders Liermann added eight points and Ethan Schuetz finished with seven.
“There were solid minutes played across the board,” Lakeside Lutheran boys basketball coach Todd Jahns said. “We got the ball to the paint and got good shots. Our defense controlled the game tonight. We negated their attack and got some transition opportunities. It was a steady approach to the game.
“We have now out-rebounded every team we’ve faced. We also made a focus this year of getting to the line. Tonight is the fifth time this year we’ve made more free throws than the other team shot. That says we’re effectively driving, attacking and getting to the line.”
Finn DeBlare led the Eagles (2-6) with 15 points.
“Lakeside was trapping and hard hedging,” Marshall said. “We were still able to get ball reversals like usual. We did have a couple chances when we went baseline and found our cutters. There were a few easy plays made, which is something positive we’ll see on film as we continue growing this season.”
On Thursday, Jefferson plays at Fort Atkinson in the annual Battle for the Paddle game while the Warriors play at Mount Horeb.
