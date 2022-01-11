STOUGHTON — Senior point guard Carson Baker scored a career-high 28 points as Fort Atkinson’s boys basketball team beat host Stoughton 63-61 in a Badger Conference game on Tuesday.
The Blackhawks (6-6, 3-4 Badger) got the bad taste out of their mouths after Thursday’s road loss to Milton. Fort was up 61-47 with five minutes left and possessed an 11-point advantage with under two minutes to play before the Vikings (5-6, 3-4) started to force turnovers and capitalize off missed Blackhawk free throws. Stoughton missed a potential game-winning shot long at the buzzer after getting possession with 17 seconds left. Fort, which wasn’t in the bonus, fouled with 10 seconds remaining and again with two seconds left before final shot of the evening went begging.
“I’m very proud of the way they bounced back tonight,” Fort Atkinson boys basketball coach Mike Hintz said. “We’re looking forward to seeing what this could springboard us for.”
Baker hit three 3-pointers and went 9-for-10 at the line to set a new career mark.
“Carson played downhill,” Hintz said. “Happy with how composed he was. He sat a total of two minutes tonight and effectively handled their pressure. He took advantage of free throws and got to the rim. He kind of did it all for us.”
Fort junior forward Logan Kees added 10 points, junior wing Kroix Kucken contributed nine and junior guard Eli Cosson finished with seven.
“Stoughton likes to switch and be physical,” Hintz said. “We took advantage of opportunities with them being tight on the perimeter. Logan Kees had a solid game again and Drew Kloster played well.
“We have some things to build upon and work on. We were in control the entire second half except for the last two minutes where they turned us over. We found a way to win. We’ll learn from it and use the next 10 days to get better, which is a positive thing for us.”
The Blackhawks held sophomore guard Ty Fernholz, who averages 23 points per game, to seven points on two made field goals.
“The key tonight is we kept Fernholz to seven points,” Hintz said. “Kroix and Nate Hartwig did an excellent job on him. Our team did an excellent job of helping.
“It was our normal face guard defense. Those guys didn’t touch him but chased him all over the court. They located him in transition. We lost him once on a miscommunication and that was the only time. It was about playing with physicality, being there on the catch and battling in the post.”
The Blackhawks compete in the Badger Challenge on Friday, Dec. 21 or Saturday, Dec. 22 against a to be determined opponent at DeForest High School.
FORT ATKINSON 63,
STOUGHTON 61
Fort Atkinson 35 28 — 63
Stoughton 27 34 — 61
Fort Atkinson (fg ft-ftm pts) — Baker 8 9-10 28, E. Cosson 3 0-0 7, Buchta 0 3-4 4, Kucken 3 2-2 9, C. Cosson 1 2-4 4, Evans 1 0-0 2, Kees 4 1-1 10. Totals 19 17-21 63.
Stoughton — T. Fernholz 2 3-3 7, Marggi 4 0-0 11, Zywicki 3 0-0 8, Schipper 6 0-0 15, L. Fernholz 7 1-2 20. Totals 22 4-9 61.
Three-point goals — FA (Baker 3, Kucken 1, Kees 1) 5; S (Marggi 3, Zywicki 2, Schipper 3, L. Fernholz 5) 13.
Total fouls — FA 9, S 17.
