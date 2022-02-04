Beaver Dam senior guards Tyler Bunkoske and Brady Helbing have been a handful for defenses this season, averaging a combined 35 points.
On Friday, the Golden Beavers' backcourt duo had their hands full with the Blackhawks' defense, scoring just six points.
Senior guard Carson Baker had a game-high 23 points and senior forward Drew Evans added 20 as Fort Atkinson's boys basketball team routed Beaver Dam 69-46 in a Badger Conference game at PremierBank Gymnasium.
"Kroix Kucken, Nate Hartwig, Cade Cosson and Scott Buchta defensively were phenomenal," Fort Atkinson boys basketball coach Mike Hintz said. "Carson helped a little too.
"Our boxing out and rebounding from the whole crew was key. We had great minutes from everyone. We feel happy about bouncing back from the Waunakee game and winning this one with how well Beaver Dam had been playing."
It didn't take long for Evans, who scored 16 first-half points, to assert himself down low. Evans scored 12 points in the first nine minutes of action and junior forward Drew Kloster hit a 3 that rattled off the rim multiple times before falling as the Blackhawks (10-8, 4-6 Badger Conference) led 20-10 midway through the first half. Baker hit a pair of 3s and junior forward Logan Kees, who chipped in nine points, hit a shot from beyond the arc as Fort staked a 40-28 halftime edge.
"Drew Evans was Drew Evans tonight," Hintz said. "They didn’t have an answer for him. He was powerful without leaning and getting cheap offensive foul calls. In the second half, Drew Kloster did some really good things within the system.
"We wanted to get it to Drew inside. We used some of the same action that we did inside versus Hortonville that the kids really like. We also wanted to get Cade going early on counter action from Drew's stuff. Carson attacked the rim better tonight. He really attacked the rim hard to break the game open at the end.
"The scoring totals from Evans and Baker speaks volumes. What doesn’t show up on scoreboard is the patience of Kucken and Kloster, Nate stretching the defense on the perimeter and Cade getting confidence in the offense as a scorer, passer and a glue guy for us."
The Golden Beavers (9-9, 6-4) cut their deficit to eight midway through the second half but couldn't nudge closer, a task made more difficult because the Blackhawks allowed just four offensive rebounds, including none in the first half, after struggling on the glass during Tuesday's loss at Waunakee.
"When our lead got cut, we responded with rim action," Hintz said. "We also got two offensive rebounds leading to kickout 3s. We had back-to-back three-minute stretches where two separate lineups extended the lead."
Senior guard Alex Soto led Beaver Dam, which was held to its second-lowest point total of the season, with nine points and sophomore forward Camron Mendoza added eight. Helbing scored only six and Bunkoske was held scoreless.
The Blackhawks play Jefferson in the Battle for the Paddle game on the road Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.
FORT ATKINSON 69,
BEAVER DAM 46
Beaver Dam 28 18 -- 46
Fort Atkinson 40 29 -- 69
Beaver Dam (fg fta-ftm pts) -- Helbing 2 2-2 6, Kaul 2 0-0 6, Kuhl 1 0-0 2, Soto 3 1-2 9, Sharkey 2 0-0 4, Loomans 3 0-0 8, Mendoza 3 1-2 8, Jens 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 4-6 46.
Fort Atkinson -- Chapman 1 0-0 2, Baker 9 1-1 23, E. Cosson 1 0-0 2, Buchta 1 0-0 2, Kucken 1 0-0 2, C. Cosson 2 1-1 5, Kloster 1 1-2 4, Evans 9 2-2 20, Kees 4 0-0 9. Totals 29 5-6 69.
3-point goals -- BD (Kaul 2, Loomans 2, Soto 2, Kuhl 1, Mendoza 1) 8; FA (Baker 4, Kloster 1, Kees 1) 6.
Total fouls -- BD 9, FA 12.
