The Blackhawks brought it defensively. And then backed it up on offense.
Fort Atkinson held Union Grove’s top scorer to three points and then scored 60 or more points for the third straight game to earn a 61-43 nonconference victory over the visiting Broncos in a boys basketball game on Monday.
Fort Atkinson (3-0) held Union Grove forward Tyson Skalecki to three points — the Bronco forward was averaging 17 points per game entering the matchup with the Blackhawks.
“It (Skalecki’s three points) was tremendous,” Fort Atkinson head coach Mike Hintz said. “It was a great job by Logan Kees, Jack Opperman and Eli Schweiger.”
Union Grove took a 12-6 lead early in the first half after back-to-back 3-pointers, but an 8-0 run capped off by a 3 from junior guard Carson Baker gave the Blackhawks a 14-12 advantage with 11 minutes, 18 seconds to play.
The Broncos tied the game at 14-14 and senior Greyson Wixom gave the lead back to the Blackhawks with an up-and under with nine minutes to play, which ended up sparking a 9-0 run that spanned 6:24.
The run included four points from junior forward Drew Evans — via a post-up and a layup from an offensive rebound. Sophomore Logan Kees made it 23-14 with a transition 3-pointer to finish off the spurt.
Fort would go into the break up 23-16.
The Blackhawks came out of the half with an old-fashion three-point play from Baker 12 seconds into the second. Baker hit a pull-up jumper a minute later and junior Cade Cosson converted a stolen pass into a layup to make it a 30-16 Fort Atkinson advantage 1:30 into the second half.
“We made a couple adjustments at halftime to take advantage of what they were doing,” Hintz said. “It’s nice to be able to make those adjustments and watch them work. That’s been the growth and the process of these kids.”
The Broncos got it as close as 33-22, but were never able to chip it back down to single digits. Wixom essentially sealed the game with seven points in a span of less than two minutes to make it 41-25 Blackhawks with 10:41 to play.
Fort Atkinson had four scorers in double-digits: Evans with a team-high 12 points and Wixom finished with 11, while Baker and Kees both ended with 10 points.
“This year compared to past years we have multiple guys who can go off on a run,” Wixom said. “Drew, Logan, Jack, me, Carson, anybody we put on the floor is a confident scorer.”
Despite the win, Hintz noted his concern with the amount of offensive rebounds the Blackhawks gave up Monday.
“When teams have more than two times to score, that is going to come back to hurt us tremendously,” Hintz said.
“We have to get that cleaned up. And too many turnovers early in the game. But I thought in the second half we did a lot of really good things as far as execution.”
Fort Atkinson has its first 3-0 start since the 2015-2016 season when the Blackhawks began the year with a 5-0 record.
“It’s a tribute to all the work we put in the offseason,” Wixom said. “A lot of guys were lifting hard in the weight room, working hard in the gym. I think it’s just all starting to come together for us.”
FORT ATKINSON 61, UNION GROVE 43
Union Grove 16 27 — 43
Fort Atkinson 23 38 — 61
UNION GROVE (fg ft-fta pts) — Domagalski 2 0-0 6; Barber 1 1-2 4; Pfeffer 2 0-0 6; Delagrave 5 1-1 12; Skalecki 1 0-0 3; Katterhagen 1 0-0 3; Johnson 4 1-1 9.
FORT ATKINSON — Fenner 1 0-3 2; Glisch 1 2-4 4; Baker 3 3-3 10; Schweiger 0 4-4 4; Cosson 3 0-0 6; Buchta 0 2-2 2; Wixom 5 0-3 11; Kees 4 0-0 10; Evans 6 0-0 12. Totals 23 11-19 61.
3-pointers: UG 8 (Domagalski 2, Barber, Pfeffer 2, Delagrave, Skalecki, Katterhagen) FA 4 (Baker, Wixom, Kees 2). Total fouls: UG 15, FA 10.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.