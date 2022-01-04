BURLINGTON — Senior forward Drew Evans scored 12 points and senior guard Cade Cosson added 11 as Fort Atkinson’s boys basketball team knocked off host Burlington 46-34 in a nonconference game on Tuesday.
Fort (5-5) trailed 19-17 at halftime before holding a 29-15 edge in the second period in a game between teams that will be in the same bracket come playoff time.
“This is a big win to start the year,” Fort Atkinson boys basketball coach Mike Hintz said. “Hopefully this springboards us into some good things here in 2022.”
Junior forward Logan Kees chipped in seven points for the Blackhawks, who have won three straight and went 16-for-20 at the free throw line.
Fort went 11-for-13 at the stripe in the second half and Cosson went 6-of-6 late and senior guard Carson Baker also connected to help put the game out of reach. The Blackhawks paired made free throws with stops down the stretch to build a six-point lead to number figures in the final minutes.
“This final score was indicative of two teams who played good defense and were patient,” Hintz said. “We took them out of rhythm. That contributed to them scoring 19 in first half. We had some open 3s and close shots but nothing fell. To get into the half only down two was a blessing.
“In the second, they opened up a six- or seven-point lead. We got into our downhill action with Logan, Carson and Cade. That opened up driving lanes and opened up opportunities for Drew Evans not to be corralled as much. We also had 10 point-blank shots between Kroix (Kucken), Logan and Drew.
“When we got the lead, we went to zone. They had 26 points at the time and we held them to eight points in the final eight minutes. We were able to challenge their shots and got a lot of deflections out of the zone that led into our running game. Scotty Buchta had nice downhill action. Logan, Cade and Kroix did a nice job of defending the outside against their zone. The big turning point was how we defended their downhill ball-screen action, which hurt us in the first half. Drew did a good job of being a helper and making them make the extra pass. We didn’t turn it over much and were physical rebounding.”
Sophomore guard Tommy Teberg led all scorers with 14 for the Demons (6-3), who had a four-game win streak snapped.
The Blackhawks play at Milton on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
FORT ATKINSON 46,
BURLINGTON 34
Fort Atkinson 17 29 — 46
Burlington 19 15 — 34
Fort Atkinson (fg ft-ftm pts) — Baker 1 4-4 6, Buchta 2 0-1 5, Kucken 2 0-1 4, C. Cosson 2 6-6 11, Kloster 0 1-2 1, Evans 4 4-4 12, Kees 3 1-2 7. Totals 12 16-20 46.
Burlington — Roffers 2 0-0 5, Lukenbill 5 1-2 11, Dummer 1 2-3 4, Teberg 6 1-2 14. Totals 14 4-7 34.
Three-point goals — FA (Buchta 1, C. Cosson 1) 2; B (Roffers 1, Teberg 1) 2.
Total fouls — FA 11, B 17.
