Mount Horeb junior guard Rocco Richie hit a layup at the buzzer to send Mount Horeb past the Fort Atkinson boys basketball team 58-57 on Tuesday at PremierBank Gymnasium.
The Blackhawks fall to 0-2, also losing in the waning moments on a halfcourt shot to Union Grove on Saturday.
“Keys to the game were missed free throws and bunnies,” Fort Atkinson boys basketball coach Mike Hintz said. “People will talk about that last play.
“We have to finish the things we work hard for and not miss bunnies. We had defensive lapses where we allowed layups. We’re not defending the 3-point line well but that will happen early in the year. Losing Drew Evans and Jack Opperman on the fly obviously doesn’t help either.”
Fort senior guard Carson Baker scored a game-high 23 points.
The Blackhawks saw their four-point halftime lead quickly erased but Baker knotted things at 40 apiece with 14 minutes, 10 seconds left on one of his five 3-pointers.
A few minutes later, Drew Kloster assisted on a Baker shot from beyond the arc, cutting the Viking lead to 46-45.
Fort endured a lengthy cold spell offensively until senior guard Scott Buchta hit a midrange jumper and stepback J with a hand in his face off 4-1 action. Richie and Baker then traded 3-pointers, leaving Mount Horeb clinging to a 54-53 lead with three minutes left. The Blackhawks led briefly after junior wing Kroix Kucken jumped a passing lane in the backcourt and glided in for an easy layin.
After the Vikings missed a pair of shots, Fort had it leading 55-54 with a minute remaining before a pass from the perimeter into traffic inside was intercepted. With 46 seconds left, Paul Matthews put Mount Horeb up 56-55 with a layin off an inbounds play. Buchta’s corner 3 on the other end hit front iron on Fort’s ensuing trip but Kucken grabbed the board and Fort called timeout with 34.8 seconds left.
There, senior guard Cade Cosson scored on an inbound play, assisted by Baker, to give the Blackhawks the lead. After a Viking missed layup and offensive board, Baker stole a pass intended for the post and was fouled with 4.3 seconds remaining. It was the ninth Viking foul of the second half so Baker shot a 1-and-1. His first attempted missed. Mount Horeb grabbed the rebound and two passes later, Richie, who had a team-best 17 points, hit the winner an instant before the clock hit double zeros.
“The positives are we are putting ourselves in position to win,” Hintz said. “We made great stops down the stretch and got rebounds. We then had a mental lapse with the game on the line. As I told them, we have to start thinking ahead. They have to use their instincts. Right now, we’re not trusting our instincts in a lot of situations. With an experienced team, that’s a concern for me.”
Junior guard Eli Cosson scored all 10 of his points in the first half for Fort and junior forward Logan Kees contributed six points.
“Give Mount Horeb credit, that’s a scrappy group that’s missing guys also,” Hintz said. “Kucken was good defensively again, Carson shot the ball well, Scotty fought through foul trouble and with game hanging in balance hit a pair of shots.
“Logan got stronger and more physical down low as the game went on. At the end of the day, we have to find a way to win so they trust the process. There’s a lot of fight in them.”
Matthews scored 15 for Mount Horeb, which was playing its season opener.
The Blackhawks travel to face Edgewood on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
MOUNT HOREB 58,
FORT ATKINSON 57
Mount Horeb 30 28 — 58
Fort Atkinson 34 23 — 57
Mount Horeb (fg ft-ftm pts) — Matthews 7 1-2 15, Vorwald 4 0-0 11, Richie 6 2-2 17, Thome 2 2-2 6, Peter 1 3-3 5, Leibfried 2 0-0 4. Totals 22 8-9 58.
Fort Atkinson — Baker 7 4-6 23, E. Cosson 3 3-4 10, Calloway 1 0-0 3, Buchta 2 0-0 4, Kucken 2 0-0 4, Hartwig 1 0-0 3, C. Cosson 2 0-0 4, Kees 1 4-6 6. Totals 19 11-16 57.
Three-point goals — MH (Vorwald 3, Richie 3) 6; FA (Baker 5, E. Cosson 1, Hartwig 1) 7.
Total fouls — MH 17, FA 14.
