UNION GROVE — Junior point guard Jackson Barber banked in a buzzer-beater from just inside halfcourt as Union Grove topped the visiting Fort Atkinson boys basketball team 65-64 in overtime of a nonconference game on Saturday.
Fort, which was playing its first game of the season and doing so without senior forward Drew Evans and junior forward Jack Opperman, knotted things at 54 apiece with 17 seconds left in regulation on a 3-pointer by junior forward Logan Kees. After the Broncos (2-0) came up empty, Fort senior guard Scott Buchta attacked the basket as time was about to expire only to see his potential game-winning layup go in and out.
The Blackhawks, who lost at the buzzer to Janesville Parker in last season’s regional semifinals, led by four in the extra session. The Broncos cut that advantage to one with a shot from beyond the arc. Fort then went 1-for-2 at the line in each of its next two trips, staking claim to a three-point lead. Union Grove tied it up at 62 on a 3-point shot with 3.8 seconds left.
The Blackhawks executed what looked like the winning bucket to perfection as Drew Kloster inbounded to Kees, who tipped it to a cutting Cade Cosson for a layin with 1.3 seconds left. At the buzzer, Barber, a lefty who scored 13 points, converted the improbable long-range shot.
“It’s a tough loss when you lose in overtime, especially being undermanned with two significant injuries so early in the season,” Fort Atkinson boys basketball coach Mike Hintz said. “Guys fought hard given how recent those injuries were. We had a number of guys step up and do good things. At the end of the day, our lack of rebounding and turnovers were too much too overcome. Kids made great plays down the stretch. We as a staff have to put them in better position.
“Down the stretch, we showed resilience to make plays and hit big shots, including the one Kees hit near the end of regulation. Union Grove had a lot of good pressure and we countered with good backdoor action. We took the ball to the lane for the most part decently. Our system is changing on the fly without Drew and Jack right now. If we play as hard as we did, clean up a few things and get some of these new guys comfortable, we’ll be ok until those two return.”
Senior guard Carson Baker hit five 3-pointers and led Fort with 18 points, Kees finished with 13 while Cade Cosson and Eli Cosson totaled 10 apiece.
Tyson Skalecki tallied a game-best 25 points, connecting on five 3s, for the Broncos while Owen Nowak produced 14 points.
The Blackhawks host Mount Horeb on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
UNION GROVE 65, FORT ATKINSON 64
Fort Atkinson 22 32 10 — 64
Union Grove 25 29 11 — 65
Fort Atkinson (fg ft-ftm pts) — Baker 6 1-2 18, E. Cosson 4 1-2 10, Buchta 1 0-0 3, Kucken 2 0-0 4, C. Cosson 3 3-4 10, Kloster 1 0-0 2, Kees 5 1-2 13, Hartwig 2 0-0 4. Totals 24 6-10 64.
Union Grove — Nowak 2 8-8 14, Barber 4 3-4 13, Horstman 1 0-0 2, Van De Water 3 1-1 9, Skalecki 9 2-2 25, Montgomery 0 2-2 2. Totals 19 16-17 65.
Three-point goals — FA (Baker 5, Kees 2, E. Cosson 1, Buchta 1, C. Cosson 1) UG (Skalecki 5, Nowak 2, Barber 2, Van De Water 2) 11.
Total fouls — FA 16, UG 14.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.