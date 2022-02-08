JEFFERSON — The Blackhawks snapped a three-game losing streak to the Eagles last season.
Now, they have built their own winning streak in the rivalry.
Junior guard Eli Cosson scored a game-high 22 points and senior guard Carson Baker added 19 as Fort Atkinson’s boys basketball team defeated host Jefferson 78-30 in the Battle for the Paddle on Tuesday.
Cosson, who averages six points per game, bettered his previous career-high by 10 points and Baker scored 17 before halftime.
“Carson did a nice job hunting his shot and took advantage of openings we created,” Fort Atkinson boys basketball coach Mike Hintz said. “He was our one constant in the first half. Eli had a nice kind of bounce back tonight since he has been struggling a little bit. He responded by getting to the rim and going downhill. Proud of him there. Considering the environment, proud of what we did team defense wise.”
Baker had a personal 8-0 run, which included two 3-point shots, as Fort took the lead for good, 12-4, with 12 minutes, 8 seconds left in the first half.
Fort junior forward Logan Kees then hit a 3 and junior forward Jack Opperman, who finished with eight points, scored down low to make it 17-9. Baker scored the team’s next seven points with a layin after a steal, drive to the basket and pump fake for a wide open 3. In the final three minutes of the half, Cosson had three layups, including one at the buzzer, and hit a 3 from corner as the Blackhawks (11-8) built a 40-17 halftime edge.
“We did a good job playing downhill with the way the game was being called, there wasn’t many opportunities inside,” Hintz said. “Carson and Eli did that well going into the half. With the foul situation we had, we played our 11th and 12th guys in and those two JV players had to step up. We didn’t want to risk a third foul on anyone.
“Kroix Kucken did some nice things near the basket energy wise in the second half. Jack Opperman had some good minutes. Nice to get guys some good games to build off of.
“Our end of the bench guys that don’t get many opportunities, so to get them opportunities in a varsity game is an added bonus so when it’s their time they have jitters out of the way. The spirit of what the game is about was on display.”
For Jefferson (0-19), senior guard Braden McGraw scored seven points. The Eagles shot 19 percent from the field and were 13-for-23 from the foul line.
“Fort moves really well in their offense and our helpside defense was nonexistent because we were worried about their movement,” Jefferson boys basketball coach Jacob Marshall said. “They get the ball down low and it’s really tough to defend their bigs then.”
A packed house took in the contest as Hoops for Hope made a triumphant return.
“It was awesome to bring a crowd like that in for such a good cause,” Marshall said. “Seeing the flag brought out and everybody helping from the community was special. Being able to have Hoops for Hope and Tomorrow’s Hope helping the people of Jefferson County is pretty cool.”
On Thursday, the Eagles host Whitewater at 7 p.m., while the Blackhawks travel to face DeForest at 7:30 p.m.
FORT ATKINSON 78,
JEFFERSON 30
Fort Atkinson 40 38 — 78
Jefferson 17 13 — 30
Fort Atkinson (fg fta-ftm pts) — Ebbert 0 0-2 0, Baker 8 0-1 19, E. Cosson 8 4-6 22, Buchta 1 0-0 3, Kucken 2 2-3 6, Hartwig 0 2-3 2, C. Cosson 1 0-0 2, Dempsey 2 0-0 4, Opperman 3 1-2 8, Evans 3 1-1 7, Kees 1 1-2 4, Geiger 0 1-2 1. Totals 29 12-24 78.
Jefferson — Kammer 0 2-3 2, McGraw 2 3-4 7, Neitzel 1 0-0 3, P. Phillips 1 0-0 2, E. Phillips 1 2-3 5, Deblare 1 1-1 4, Devine 1 1-5 3, Butina 0 4-6 4. Totals 7 13-23 30.
3-point goals — FA (Baker 3, E. Cosson 2, Buchta 1, Opperman 1, Kees 1) 8; J (E. Phillips 1, Deblare 1, Neitzel 1) 3.
Total fouls — FA 24, J 21.
