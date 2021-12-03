MADISON -- Senior guard Carson Baker totaled a game-high 18 points as the Fort Atkinson boys basketball team earned a 48-31 victory over host Madison Edgewood in a Badger Conference game on Friday.
The Blackhawks (1-2, 1-1 Badger) turned to a zone defense, stifling a Crusader team that entered the game averaging 63.5 points per game while playing at a fast pace.
Fort took a 19-17 lead at the break after junior forward Logan Kees, who finished with 13 points, hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer. Edgewood (1-2, 0-2) then managed only 14 second-half points.
"We played good defense," Fort Atkinson boys basketball coach Mike Hintz said. "Their two-leading scorers (Mateo Jimenez and Clay Krantz) combined for two points. We tried going with the zone look since we're undermanned right now. We were always there on the catch and they got no rhythm."
The Blackhawks were stout on the defensive glass, also forcing 23 turnovers while only giving it away 10 times.
"The score was indicative of us making them take long possessions," Hintz said. "That's not a staple of theirs. In Edgewood's first two games, they were putting up points and shooting fast. We took the transition game away, held them to 1-and-dones and didn't allow them to get into presses. We were aggressive in the second half, went downhill effectively and hit our free throws to end the game. This is a well-needed, well-deserved and well-earned win after the first two."
Senior guard Scott Buchta scored eight for Fort and senior guard Cade Cosson finished with seven.
The Blackhawks host Oregon in a league game on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
