With the boys basketball playoff brackets set to be released on Sunday, the Blackhawks were searching for a marquee win to put on their resume.
That search, well, is officially over.
Senior forward Drew Evans scored a game-high 21 points as Fort Atkinson’s boys basketball team defeated conference-leading Milton 60-55 at PremierBank Gymnasium on Tuesday.
Fort (13-9, 6-7 Badger) snaps Milton’s 10-game league win streak. The Coaches Poll Division 2 seventh-ranked Red Hawks (17-4, 10-2) drop into a three-way tie atop the league along with DeForest and Waunakee.
Junior guard Eli Cosson and junior forward Logan Kees added 11 points each for Fort Atkinson, which won despite not having senior guard Carson Baker, a 12.4-point scorer, in the lineup.
“I can’t say enough about this group of kids,” Fort Atkinson boys basketball coach Mike Hintz said. “We’re obviously a different team without Carson. These guys are battling. Guys are stepping up and giving each other a chance to win and playing for each other.
“After the DeForest game last Thursday, we talked about having to truly believe we were a really good basketball team. To their credit, they left that game and responded to the challenge that we believe we can be good.
“Coach Boomer and Coach Cleveland have helped tremendously with defensive tendencies. Our defense is why we’re here. We modeled ourselves after DeForest. They do actions no matter what teams decide to do defensively. For us, that’s pound it into Drew and fighting to play downhill. Then when you’re in areas of confidence, take shots.”
Eli Cosson and Cade Cosson, who finished with eight points, each hit 3-pointers as Fort pulled ahead 21-18 late in the first half. Eli Cosson hit a pullup jumper at the free throw line and a pair at the line after being fouled on the break, helping Fort, which lost the first matchup 62-38 on Jan. 6, lead 27-26 at the break.
The Red Hawks came out of the break with some oomph, rattling off a 13-4 run that Ayden Goll capped with a 3 from the corner and Milton ahead 39-31 with 13:21 remaining, forcing a Blackhawk timeout.
Fort reeled off the next 11 points in a three-minute span as Kees nailed a 3, Buchta hung in the air and was fouled before finishing off a 3-point play, Cade Cosson absorbed contact on a drive and had an old-fashioned 3-point play of his own and Eli Cosson scored at the rim.
Evans, who had 16 second-half points, scored in the post and Cade Cosson hit a pair at the line as Fort snatched the lead for good, 46-42, with 7:34 left.
Evans scored the game’s next four points — first on a nice look over the top of the defense from Buchta out top and second on a putback — as the Blackhawks went up eight.
Buchta went coast-to-coast for a basket and Evans finished through contact, capping the 3-point play with Fort ahead 57-50 at the 3-minute mark.
Buchta missed the front of the bonus with 1:45 left in a four-point game but Evans secured the board in traffic, was fouled and hit a pair at the line that made it 59-53 with 1:45.
Milton, despite Fort shooting 1-for-8 at the free throw line in the final 1:20, couldn’t pull closer than five points.
The Red Hawks, who had their third lowest point total of the season, got 17 points from junior Brogan McIntyre, 15 from junior Matthew Kirk and 13 from senior Jack Campion.
With Baker out, Cade Cosson took on a larger leadership role, excelled in doing so and played with confidence, according to Hintz, who added all eight guys that played gave the team great minutes.
Fort cleaned up its transition defense in the second half, locked down in the halfcourt and surrendered next to nothing on the offensive glass.
“A key tonight was we kept them from getting extra opportunities,” Hintz said. “When you watch Milton on film, they are relentless and when they get rebounds, they shoot with confidence.
“Jack Campion has talented dudes around him. He was trying to get all the guys involved, which is how they are going to make runs. Cade did a good job when Campion attacked. Our helpside defense was there when it needed to be and our scramble from help to closeouts has been good since the Beaver Dam game two weeks ago.”
Fort was patient in the halfcourt and aside from the blemish of shooting 13-for-22 at the free throw line executed down the stretch with the game hanging in the balance in front of a packed house.
“We went with a couple different actions based on how Milton defended us last time,” Hintz said. “Scotty had great passes inside. Jack Opperman, Drew Kloster and Logan had some top-down stuff for Drew. Kroix Kucken and Nate Hartwig were getting guys open and had opportunities driving.
“We fought for what we wanted the game to be about, which was our inside game early. The Cosson boys got to the rim in the second half and that opened things up. Getting it into Drew Evans at the end there was huge.
“We have to make our free throws so we don’t give other teams the opportunity to steal it back from us. That will be a major emphasis. We gave up too many transition points in the first half and had untimely turnovers with a little pressure. Handling pressure will be a key for Friday’s game.”
The Blackhawks host Stoughton on Friday at 7:30 p.m. on Parents Night and Youth Night.
FORT ATKINSON 60,
MILTON 55
Milton 26 29 — 55
Fort Atkinson 27 33 — 60
Milton (fg fta-ftm pts) — Goll 3 1-2 8, Campion 6 0-0 13, McIntyre 5 5-5 17, Kirk 5 3-4 15, Widner 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 9-11 55.
Fort Atkinson — E. Cosson 4 2-2 11, Buchta 2 1-2 5, C. Cosson 2 3-3 8, Opperman 1 2-2 4, Evans 8 5-9 21, Kees 4 0-4 11. Totals 21 13-22 60.
3-point goals — M (McIntyre 2, Kirk 2, Goll 1, Campion 1) 6; FA (Kees 3, E. Cosson 1, C. Cosson 1) 5.
Total fouls — M 21, FA 9.
Fouled out — M Kirk.
