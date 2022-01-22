DEFOREST -- Fort Atkinson's boys basketball team knocked down 13 3-pointers in a 74-56 victory over Portage in a Badger Challenge game at DeForest High School on Friday.
Senior guard Carson Baker totaled 11 of his 14 points before halftime, junior forward Logan Kees scored 13, junior wing Nate Hartwig added 10 and junior wing Kroix Kucken and junior guard Eli Cosson totaled nine apiece.
"We moved the ball really well and got it into the lane," said Fort Atkinson boys basketball assistant coach Boomer Chwala, who stepped in with head coach Mike Hintz sidelined to due health and safety protocols. "We made efficient post entries and were good off the dribble drive. We also found open shooters.
"Nate Hartwig hit three 3s of the bench. It was a team effort to move the ball really well and we were finally able to hit a bunch of shots."
The Blackhawks (7-6) have won five of their last six overall and now have their full complement of players available for the first time this season (junior forward Jack Opperman made his season debut and scored three points).
"We had a really good week of practice," Chwala said. "The guys got competitive and beat each other up. We started the game well, which was a point of emphasis."
The Warriors (6-8), who had a three-game win streak snapped, briefly cut a double-digit halftime deficit to nine. The Blackhawks answered back with a 3 by senior guard Scott Buchta and a pair of steals leading to transition layups to start putting the game out of reach.
"When they cut it to nine, I didn't call timeout and let our experienced team play," Chwala said. "That was the turning point. Portage had momentum and we stopped it.
"We talk about building bricks or getting consecutive stops on defense. That was one of those situations where we did that right there and it helped to put them away."
Senior guard Cooper Roberts led Portage with 16 points and junior forward Kyan Reichhoff added 14.
The Blackhawks host Whitewater on Monday at 7:15 p.m. in a nonconference game.
FORT ATKINSON 74,
PORTAGE 56
Fort Atkinson 36 38 -- 74
Portage 23 33 -- 56
Fort Atkinson (fg ft-ftm pts) -- Baker 4 4-4 14, E. Cosson 3 2-2 9, Buchta 2 0-0 6, Kucken 4 1-1 9, Hartwig 3 1-1 10, Trader 1 0-0 3, Hintz 1 0-0 3, Opperman 1 1-2 3, Evans 2 0-0 4, Kees 5 0-0 13. Totals 26 9-10 74.
Portage -- Brouette 3 0-1 7, Mael 2 0-0 4, Stout 1 1-2 3, Roberts 6 3-4 16, Hooker 2 2-2 8, Reichhoff 5 4-6 14, Fimreite 1 2-3 4. Totals 20 12-18 56.
Three-point goals -- FA (Hartwig 3, Kees 3, Baker 2, Buchta 2, E. Cosson 1, Trader 1, Hintz 1) 13; P (Hooker 2, Brouette 1, Roberts 1) 4.
Total fouls -- FA 15, P 13.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.