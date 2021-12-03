WATERTOWN -- Senior forward Max Heth led Cambridge's boys basketball team with a game-high 32 points, including 14 in the second half and eight in the second overtime period, of an 88-82 double overtime nonconference victory at Luther Prep on Thursday.
Luther Prep (0-2) led 31-20 late in the first half, but Cambridge took the game over in the second half. The Phoenix controlled the tempo in the first half and scored often in transition, and opened the second half with 3s by Ben Frick and Thomas Koelpin to put Luther Prep ahead 43-31 with 16 minutes, 55 seconds left in the second half.
From there, the Phoenix went cold settling for perimeter shots against Cambridge’s zone, and the Blue Jays started hitting shots and limiting Luther Prep’s transition opportunities.
Freshman forward Matt Buckman poured in 16 of his 20 points after halftime for the Blue Jays and senior forward Aidan Schroeder added 13 of his 19 after the break.
Cambridge (1-1) took its first lead of the second half on Buckman’s 3 with 9:38 to go, and the Blue Jays led by as many as seven down the stretch.
The Phoenix responded late by committing to getting the ball inside. Marcus Fitzsimmons sparked the rally by getting to the line and making 7-of-8 free throws in the second half. Cambridge led by five with just over a minute remaining, but Balge drained a 3 from the corner with 52 seconds left and Judd Guse tied the game with two free throws eight seconds later. Full court pressure on the inbounds pass led to a desperation throw-in and Guse was fouled while going for the steal.
Heth and Balge traded free throws in the final 23 seconds as the two teams headed to overtime.
Schroeder put the Blue Jays in front with a baseline jumper, but Koelpin answered with a 3 from the corner to give the Phoenix a 72-71 lead. Fitzsimmons extended the Phoenix lead to two with a pair of free throws, but Schroeder answered on the other end with a jumper in the lane. The Phoenix played for the last shot and came to close to winning on a last-second tip-in, but officials waived it off after ruling time had expired.
In the second overtime, Heth hit his fourth and fifth triples of the game and added two free throws as Cambridge prevailed one week after losing at Johnson Creek 69-67 in its season opener.
Koelpin scored 28 points and Fitzsimmons added 25 in a losing cause for the Phoenix.
CAMBRIDGE 88, LUTHER PREP 82, 2 OT
Cambridge 29 40 5 14 — 88
Luther Prep 37 32 5 8 — 82
Cambridge (fg ft-tp tp) — Heth 10 7-9 32, Horton 2 2-2 6, Schroeder 7 4-7 19, Schroeder 7 4-7 19, Tesdal 1 2-2 4, Brown 1 1-2 3, M. Buckman 5 9-9 20, N. Buckman 0 4-6 4 Totals 26 29-37 88
Luther Prep (fg ft-ft tp) — Frick 3 1-2 9, Balge 4 4-7 12, Guse 0 2-2 2, Heiman 2 0-0 6, Koelpin 12 0-0 28, Fitzsimmons 6 12-15 25 Totals 27 19-26 82
Three-point goals — C (Heth 5, Schroeder, M. Buckman), LP (Frick 2, Heiman 2, Koelpin 4, Fitzsimmons)
Total fouls — C 24, LP 27
Fouled out — C (Horton, Tesdal), LP (Guse, Heiman)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.