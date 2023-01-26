Cambridge sophomore wing Matt Buckman (23) fights through contact to get up a shot attempt against Wisconsin Heights during a Capitol South game in Cambridge on Thursday. The Blue Jays won 76-51 and Buckman scored a game-high 25 points.
Cambridge sophomore wing Drew Holzhueter soars through the air on a layup during Thursday's home Capitol South game versus Wisconsin Heights. Holzhueter scored 13 points in the Blue Jays' 76-51 victory.
CAMBRIDGE -- In its first game at home since Dec. 13, the Cambridge boys basketball team did not disappoint.
The Blue Jays scored 42 points in the first half, running away with a 76-51 win over Wisconsin Heights in Capitol South play on Thursday.
Leading the way was sophomore Matt Buckman, who scored a game-high 25 points and made three 3s. Sophomore Drew Holzhueter recorded 13 points while junior Devin Schuchart added 12 for the Blue Jays (8-7, 2-3 in conference).
