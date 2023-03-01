CAMBRIDGE -- Cambridge's boys basketball team rode its defense to a 52-32 home victory over Randolph in Division 4 regional quarterfinal on Tuesday.

“We were terrific on defense, we were able to limit what they wanted to do,” Cambridge boys basketball coach Mike Jeffrey. “They like to get into the lane… we knew they weren’t going to make a lot of shots from the outside, so we were able to close down the lane.”

