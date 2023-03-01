Cambridge freshman guard Jett Horton hangs at the basket and is fouled by Randolph senior forward Bryce Rataczak (20) during the first half of Tuesday's Division 4 regional quarterfinal at CHS. The Blue Jays won 52-32.
CAMBRIDGE -- Cambridge's boys basketball team rode its defense to a 52-32 home victory over Randolph in Division 4 regional quarterfinal on Tuesday.
“We were terrific on defense, we were able to limit what they wanted to do,” Cambridge boys basketball coach Mike Jeffrey. “They like to get into the lane… we knew they weren’t going to make a lot of shots from the outside, so we were able to close down the lane.”
Cambridge sophomore Drew Holzhueter was tasked with guarding Randolph leading scorer Karter Meredith, who averages 15.4 points per game but was held to only eight. On offense, Holzhueter chipped in 10 points for the eighth-seeded Blue Jays (14-11).
Junior Devin Schuchart led Cambridge with a game-high 14 points, adding 10 rebounds for a double-double.
“That was a great sign for us that he was able to contribute more offensively last night,” Jeffrey said of Schuchart. “When we can get three players in double figures, it really has helped offensively.”
Sophomore Matt Buckman chipped in 13, senior Nick Buckman added eight and freshman Jett Horton notched five.
“Early on, I thought you saw some nerves from a young team for some of them being in their first experience of a tournament game,” Jeffrey said. “We were a little bit rushed on offense, but thankfully we were able to slow some things down.
"We went to a couple of set plays and offenses to try settle us down a little bit.”
Ninth-seeded Randolph finishes the season 13-12.
Cambridge advances to face top-seeded Darlington (21-3) in Friday's regional semifinal at 7 p.m.
