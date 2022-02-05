JEFFERSON -- Gus Foster scored 27 points to lead visiting Walworth Big Foot past the Jefferson boys basketball team 58-51 on Friday in Rock Valley play.
The Eagles (0-18, 0-13 RVC) led by three at the half but couldn't get over the hump down the stretch. Foster caught fire in the final four minutes of the first half, hitting three 3s including one at the buzzer en route to 15 points before the break.
"We tried face-guarding him all night to tire him out a little bit and make others beat us," Jefferson boys basketball coach Jacob Marshall said. "He hunts for the basketball and doesn’t sit still for long. His teammates do a good job of knowing where to pass him the ball when he’s cutting or posting up.
"Tonight he worked from the inside out. He scored on the inside first. When you're confident inside, it’s easy to drill one from the outside."
Jefferson trailed by one with 13 minutes left before five consecutive turnovers turned the tide. The Eagles went to their zone defense late in the second half and were aggressive in it, forcing three turnovers in a four-possession sequence but failed to capitalize on the other end.
Senior guard Braden McGraw led Jefferson with 16 points, junior guard Ethan Phillips added 12 and senior guard David Neitzel chipped in 10.
"Tonight we took a step forward within the flow of the offense," Marshall said. "Working to get a good shot versus getting a whenever shot has been an emphasis. The flow definitely came.
"Our defensive intensity has definitely improved. You have to help from the weakside, finish the play and box out. We took a step forward. If we move forward with the effort the guys gave tonight, we’ll keep improving."
The Eagles host Fort Atkinson in the Battle for the Paddle game on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.
BIG FOOT 58, JEFFERSON 51
Big Foot (58)--Torrez 3-1-8; Gerdes 3-2-9; Perriman 3-2-10; Schmitz 0-2-2; Foster 9-6-27; Wilson 1-0-2. Totals: 19-13-58
Jefferson (51)--Kammer 1-0-2; McGraw 5-5-16; Neitzel 4-0-10; E. Phillips 5-0-12; Deblare 1-0-3; Devine 2-0-4; Butina 1-2-4. Totals: 19-7-51
Halftime--Jefferson 26, Big Foot 23. Three-point goals--Big Foot 7 (Foster 3, Perriman 2, Torrez, Gerdes), Jefferson 6 (E. Phillips 2, Neitzel 2, McGraw, Deblare). Free throws missed--Big Foot 4, Jefferson 5. Total fouls--Big Foot 11, Jefferson 17. Fouled out--Neitzel, P. Phillips.
