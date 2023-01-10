Stoughton closed the game with a 19-2 run to upend Fort Atkinson 62-50 in a Badger East boys basketball game on Tuesday at FAHS.
The Blackhawks led 48-43 with eight minutes remaining when senior forward Kroix Kucken dished to senior guard Eli Cosson for a two inside.
From there, the Vikings scored 19 of the next 21 points and never looked back. Stoughton got a game-high 23 points from junior guard Sawyer Schipper, who made four 3-pointers. Junior guard Ty Fernholz added 18 points and sophomore wing Carter Sullivan contributed 10.
“Kroix and Nate’s defense on Fernholz and Jay Johnson was phenomenal,” Fort Atkinson boys basketball coach Mike Hintz said. “Schipper made his noise early. We calmed him down and then he took advantage of the turnovers, getting downhill. We could have taken a few charges but didn’t.
“We had guys not ready to shoot when they were open. Against Stoughton’s zone, we stayed composed, which was a major step forward in that regard.”
Senior guard Nate Hartwig and senior forward Logan Kees scored 11 points apiece for Fort. Kucken added seven.
Fort closed the first half strong. Sophomore forward Brennan Dempsey and Hartwig both made 3s and Cosson scored inside and went 4 of 4 at the free throw line as the Blackhawks (4-7, 2-5 in conference) took a 28-26 lead to the locker room.
After halftime, Kees and Dempsey both connected from beyond the arc as Fort led 44-36 with 11 minutes left.
Schipper knocked down a 3 and scored on the break after grabbing a steal to give the Vikings (9-3, 5-2) a 50-48 lead with 5:45 to go, capping a 7-0 push. Out of a timeout, Fort junior guard Will Chapman tied it on a layup.
Stoughton took control from there, building a 56-50 edge on a Sullivan layup before salting it away at the line.
“We wasted amazing efforts on offense by Nate Hartwig and Kroix Kucken,” Hintz said. “They did everything for us to win. Too many kids had too many turnovers at critical times. Our turnovers turned into instant offense for them. Our turnovers and their ability to score quick off them became too much too overcome.
“It comes down to valuing the basketball in critical situations. Our young guys found out how strong they need to be with the ball in big games. Stoughton’s physicality was more than ours tonight, which is not usually the case. Hopefully we can grow from this and look back and point to this one as a game that allowed us to get better in the second half of the season.”
Fort hosts fourth-ranked Burlington on Tuesday, Jan. 17.
