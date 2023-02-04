COLUMBUS -- The Cardinals were in must-win mode, attempting to repeat as conference champions.
The Warriors needed a victory to maintain control of their own destiny in the league race.
Nathan Cotter scored 23 points, Aaron Uttech added 15 and Columbus edged visiting Lakeside Lutheran 49-46 in a Capitol North boys basketball game on Friday.
The Warriors, who had a six-game win streak snapped, never led in the second half. Both teams are now two games behind Lake Mills in the conference standings.
Lakeside cut into an eight-point second-half deficit with a 3 by Levi Birkholz, who finished with 17 points, and a jumper by Will Miller to make it 33-30 with 12 minutes, 30 seconds left.
The Warriors' Ethan Schuetz grabbed a steal and launched an outlet pass downcourt to a streaking Birkholz for a score inside. A minute later after a Cardinals turnover, Schuetz, who scored a career-high 17 points, blew by a defender on the perimeter and scored at the basket to make it 39-37 with 4:20 left.
Lakeside tied the game twice -- when Birkholz split three defenders and scored inside and when Trey Lauber attacked off the bounce and made it 41-all on a layin with 2:45 to go -- but surrendered the go-ahead basket to Cotter down low with 1:37 remaining.
After Lakeside (15-2, 4-2 in conference) missed a corner 3, Columbus (11-4, 4-2) broke the press and scored to double its lead. The Warriors then turned it over in the halfcourt and Uttech scored in transition to make it 47-41 with 50 seconds left.
Lakeside missed a contested shot trailing by four with 24 seconds left. Schuetz -- after an offensive rebound tip out -- hit from beyond the arc to make it 49-46 with nine seconds left. Uttech then split a pair at the stripe before Miller's 3 at the buzzer banked off the rim and fell off.
COLUMBUS 49, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 46
Lakeside 23 23 -- 46
Columbus 29 20 -- 49
Lakeside Lutheran (fg fta-ftm pts) -- Lauber 3 0-1 7, Miller 1 1-2 3, Schuetz 7 0-1 17, Reinke 1 0-0 2, Birkholz 7 2-4 17. Totals 19 3-8 46.
Columbus -- Uttech 7 1-2 15, Powers 1 0-0 2, Sullivan 1 1-2 4, Cotter 10 2-6 23, Stauffacher 2 1-3 5. Totals 21 5-13 49.
3-point goals -- LL (Schuetz 3, Lauber 1, Birkholz 1) 5; CO (Cotter 1, Sullivan 1) 2.
Total fouls -- LL 14, CO 14.
