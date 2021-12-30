Boys basketball: Davey scores 41, Elks beat Whippets Dec 30, 2021 57 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WHITEWATER — Senior guard Drew Davey poured in 41 points for Elkhorn in an 83-65 nonconference win over the host Whitewater boys basketball team on Thursday.Davey scored 19 first-half points as the Elks (4-6) built a 48-32 halftime advantage.Wyatt Nickels totaled 27 points for the Whippets (1-7). Jake Hintz added 17 points, hitting five 3s, and Sam Brown chipped in 10.Whitewater travels to face Clinton on Tuesday at 7 p.m.ELKHORN 83,WHITEWATER 65Elkhorn 48 35 — 83Whitewater 32 33 — 65Elkhorn (fg ft-ftm pts) — Davey 15 7-7 41, Christensen 1 0-0 2, Etten 5 5-9 15, Paddock 2 6-8 11, Kammes 4 2-4 10, Stebnitz 1 0-0 2, Moore 1 0-0 2. Totals 29 20-28 83.Whitewater — Hintz 5 2-2 17, Wence 2 0-0 6, Aron 2 1-4 5, Brown 3 2-4 10, Nickels 8 10-18 27. Totals 20 15-28 65.Three-point goals — E (Davey 4, Paddock 1) 5; WW (Hintz 5, Wence 2, Brown 2, Nickels 1) 10.Total fouls — E 22, WW 24.Fouled out — WW Wence Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
