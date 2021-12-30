WHITEWATER — Senior guard Drew Davey poured in 41 points for Elkhorn in an 83-65 nonconference win over the host Whitewater boys basketball team on Thursday.

Davey scored 19 first-half points as the Elks (4-6) built a 48-32 halftime advantage.

Wyatt Nickels totaled 27 points for the Whippets (1-7). Jake Hintz added 17 points, hitting five 3s, and Sam Brown chipped in 10.

Whitewater travels to face Clinton on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

ELKHORN 83,

WHITEWATER 65

Elkhorn 48 35 — 83

Whitewater 32 33 — 65

Elkhorn (fg ft-ftm pts) — Davey 15 7-7 41, Christensen 1 0-0 2, Etten 5 5-9 15, Paddock 2 6-8 11, Kammes 4 2-4 10, Stebnitz 1 0-0 2, Moore 1 0-0 2. Totals 29 20-28 83.

Whitewater — Hintz 5 2-2 17, Wence 2 0-0 6, Aron 2 1-4 5, Brown 3 2-4 10, Nickels 8 10-18 27. Totals 20 15-28 65.

Three-point goals — E (Davey 4, Paddock 1) 5; WW (Hintz 5, Wence 2, Brown 2, Nickels 1) 10.

Total fouls — E 22, WW 24.

Fouled out — WW Wence

Recommended for you

Load comments