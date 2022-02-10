JEFFERSON -- What came to fruition on Thursday was more than three months in the making for the Eagles.
Senior guard Braden McGraw netted a game-high 22 points and senior guard David Neitzel added 21 as Jefferson's boys basketball team defeated visiting Whitewater 53-50 in a Rock Valley game to earn its first victory of the season.
The Eagles snapped a 20-game skid dating back to last season.
"This win feels great," first-year Jefferson boys basketball coach Jacob Marshall said. "Our heads may have been down at times, but we kept our eyes up.
"These guys never got down. Our effort has been there and they have been working hard."
Jefferson (1-19, 1-13 RVC) started to take control midway through the first half as McGraw and Neitzel hit 3s on consecutive trips to build a 15-7 lead. Neitzel, who hit four 3s, hit a shot from beyond the arc and a two-point basket to make it 20-11. McGraw, who also knocked down four 3s, followed with a 3 and one-handed dunk after a steal. McGraw hit a 3 from the corner with under two minutes to go in the half, extending the advantage to 28-11.
The Whippets (3-17, 2-12) wouldn't go quietly and used an aggressive 1-3-1 defense all night to disrupt the Eagles' offensive flow, pulling within one possession down the stretch.
McGraw hit a pair at the line to make it 53-50 with 12 seconds left. Whitewater senior wing Wyatt Nickels, who scored all 10 of his points after halftime, missed a shot in the final five seconds that would have forced overtime. Jon Aron led the Whippets with 14 points, Arno Crowley had nine, Ramon Wence contributed eight and Sam Brown scored seven.
McGraw and Neitzel combined for six first-half 3s for Jefferson, which lost the first meeting 57-40 on Dec. 17.
"We kept telling them at halftime, it's better to be lucky than good," Marshall said McGraw and Neitzel. "They hit some 3s, got their juices flowing, took it baseline and looked for each other.
"Against the 1-3-1 in the second half, they kept looking to the basket. Sometimes they had a hand in their face or tried to get to the rim. Braden getting to the foul line definitely helped."
On Tuesday, the Eagles play at McFarland, while the Whippets host Clinton.
JEFFERSON 53,
WHITEWATER 50
Whitewater 14 36 -- 50
Jefferson 28 25 -- 53
Whitewater (fg fta-ftm pts) -- Crowley 4 0-0 9, Wence 3 1-2 8, Rubio 0 0-2 0, Aron 7 0-0 14, Brown 3 0-0 7, Nixon 1 0-0 2, Nickels 4 2-2 10. Totals 22 3-6 50.
Jefferson -- McGraw 8 2-3 22, Neitzel 7 3-4 21, E. Phillips 2 0-0 4, Devine 1 0-0 2, Butina 2 0-1 4. Totals 20 5-8 53.
3-point goals -- WW (Crowley 1, Wence 1, Brown 1) 3; J (McGraw 4, Neitzel 4) 8.
Total fouls -- WW 15, J 12.
Fouled out -- WW Aron.
