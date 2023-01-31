Jefferson faces Edgerton
JEFFERSON — Leyton McKillips led three players in double figures with a game-high 18 points and Edgerton sailed past host Jefferson 64-51 in Rock Valley boys basketball on Tuesday.

The Crimson Tide (12-6, 9-3 in conference) led 36-14 at halftime. Olin Zellmer added 13 points and Preston Schaffner contributed 12 for Edgerton, which swept the season series.

