Fort tops DeForest

Senior guard Eli Cosson finished with 22 points and Fort Atkinson's boys basketball team won its home finale, edging DeForest 64-63 in Badger East action on Monday.

The Blackhawks (9-14, 4-10 in conference) started to create separation in a nip and tuck game around the four-minute mark of the second half. Senior forward Jack Opperman, who scored all eight of his points after half, hit a layup and jumper before Cosson scored down low to give Fort a 53-47 lead. 

Load comments