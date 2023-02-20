Senior guard Eli Cosson finished with 22 points and Fort Atkinson's boys basketball team won its home finale, edging DeForest 64-63 in Badger East action on Monday.
The Blackhawks (9-14, 4-10 in conference) started to create separation in a nip and tuck game around the four-minute mark of the second half. Senior forward Jack Opperman, who scored all eight of his points after half, hit a layup and jumper before Cosson scored down low to give Fort a 53-47 lead.
After a Norskies basket, sophomore forward Owen Geiger scored on the break and senior forward Kroix Kucken had a putback bucket, upping the margin to 57-49, to cap a 10-2 push.
DeForest didn't go quietly, hitting a pair of 3s to get within 60-59 with a minute left. Geiger hit a pair of free throws with under a minute left before a quick DeForest score.
Geiger then split a pair with 16 seconds left, but DeForest couldn't corral the loose ball on the rebound attempt. Kucken was fouled with seven seconds left and went 1 of 2. The Norskies, after inbounding at midcourt with five seconds left, had a clean look at a corner 3 but missed right before the horn.
Kucken tallied 12 points. Geiger and sophomore guard Lakyn Hintz, who made three 3s, totaled nine points apiece for the Blackhawks, who shot 11 of 14 at the free line in the second half.
"Shooting 12 of 15 at the free throw line on the night line certainly helps," Fort Atkinson boys basketball coach Mike Hintz said. "We had timely scores by Eli at the basket and offensive rebound putbacks by Kroix.
"Defensively, we did not do a job on Jackson Accuardi (who scored a game-high 24 points). We did do a good job on Brody Hartig and Alex Van Ooyen. We held those guys to a total of 12 points. I thought we rebounded well and kept them off the glass. We took care of the ball well until the final three minutes.
"This is a good one to stack up after Stoughton and Jefferson and move forward. We know we can play better defense than tonight."
Fort finishes the regular season at Watertown on Thursday. The 10th-seeded Blackhawks then play at seventh-seeded DeForest in a Division 2 regional quarterfinal on Tuesday, Feb. 28.
