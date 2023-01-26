JEFFERSON — Aiden Maves scored 19 points, Kole Johnson added 17 and Evansville beat host Jefferson 59-45 in a Rock Valley boys basketball game on Thursday.
The Blue Devils led 8-0 out of the gates, forcing a Jefferson timeout, and quickly pushed ahead by double digits. Maves scored off the opening tip and Johnson had a pair of early dunks plus a 3-pointer. The Eagles went into halftime within shouting distance at 33-23 but couldn’t get closer than eight points in the second period.
Grayden Geske added seven of his 10 points before halftime for the Blue Devils (9-8, 8-3 in conference).
Aidan Kammer, Karim Cisse and Andrew Altermatt scored eight points apiece and Finn DeBlare contributed seven for the Eagles (3-12, 3-8).
“Evansville’s front line with Johnson and Maves — especially when they are aggressive — is pretty good,” Jefferson boys basketball coach Jacob Marshall said. “Evansville went to a 1-1-3 zone and really packed it in. We’ve struggled from 3 this season and that zone definitely made us shoot from outside. There was an eight-minute or so chunk of the second half where we were navigating the zone and trying to get good looks.
“Offensively, when we got by our initial defender and got the advantage by being aggressive, it seemed like one of Johnson or Maves was there on helpside. We’d pump fake and try to be patient to get a good look. If the first help defender got in the air, they could almost always recover and block it from the side. It’s hard to scout length and athleticism, which Evansville has lots of.”
