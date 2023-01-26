JEFFERSON — Aiden Maves scored 19 points, Kole Johnson added 17 and Evansville beat host Jefferson 59-45 in a Rock Valley boys basketball game on Thursday.

The Blue Devils led 8-0 out of the gates, forcing a Jefferson timeout, and quickly pushed ahead by double digits. Maves scored off the opening tip and Johnson had a pair of early dunks plus a 3-pointer. The Eagles went into halftime within shouting distance at 33-23 but couldn’t get closer than eight points in the second period.

Load comments