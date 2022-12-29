Fort beats Elkhorn

ELKHORN—Junior guard Will Chapman scored a team-high nine points, including a pivotal 3-point play late in the game, and Fort Atkinson’s boys basketball team edged host Elkhorn 38-36 in a nonconference game on Thursday.

Chapman finished through contact on a layup with 2 minutes, 46 seconds remaining and hit the ensuing free throw to give the Blackhawks (3-5) a 33-28 lead. With 1:32 to go, senior forward Logan Kees scored down low to maintain Fort’s five-point advantage.

