ELKHORN—Junior guard Will Chapman scored a team-high nine points, including a pivotal 3-point play late in the game, and Fort Atkinson’s boys basketball team edged host Elkhorn 38-36 in a nonconference game on Thursday.
Chapman finished through contact on a layup with 2 minutes, 46 seconds remaining and hit the ensuing free throw to give the Blackhawks (3-5) a 33-28 lead. With 1:32 to go, senior forward Logan Kees scored down low to maintain Fort’s five-point advantage.
Two free throws by sophomore guard Caleb Enger made it 37-31 with 16.4 seconds left. The Blackhawks, who made just 10 total field goals as a team, shot 84 percent (16 of 19) at the free throw line.
For the Elks (1-8), Reid Paddock and Payton Moore combine to average 31 points per game. Paddock finished with just four points—all at the free throw line—and Moore did not score.
“We faceguarded and worked hard not to let Paddock and Moore touch it in scoring areas,” Fort Atkinson boys basketball coach Mike Hintz said. “We overhelped on handoffs and kind of mucked it up.
“Offensively, we didn’t execute very well with how we want to move. When we did execute better, we got scores. Part of it is continuity. We have to keep working hard defensively while we improve the offense.”
Senior guard Eli Cosson and Kees added eight points each while sophomore guard Lakyn Hintz tallied seven for Fort, which plays at Lake Mills today at 1:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.