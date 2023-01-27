WATERTOWN — Sophomore guard Lakyn Hintz hit five of his team’s 10 3-pointers for a game-high 15 points to lead Fort Atkinson to a 53-39 Badger East boys basketball win over Watertown on Friday.

Fort Atkinson (6-8, 2-6 in conference) led 20-15 at halftime and knocked down four 3s to start the second half. The Blackhawks shot 6-of-9 from beyond the arc over the final 18 minutes and kept the lead in double figures down the stretch.

