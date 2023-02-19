Fort Atkinson basketball fans packed the gymnasium for Saturday's Battle for the Paddle game.
It was also the Blackhawks' Senior Night and Youth Night, and they put on quite a show.
Senior guard Eli Cosson scored 16 of his game-high 21 points in the first half and Fort Atkinson dusted Jefferson 81-39 in boys basketball, winning the annual rivalry game for the third straight season.
"We had a great opportunity last night to beat our conference pod champion in Stoughton," Fort Atkinson boys basketball coach Mike Hintz said. "The concern is you put too much into a game like that in advance of a game like today. To our guys' credit, they didn't leave any room for Jefferson."
The Blackhawks, who tallied season-highs in points and 3-pointers made, came out firing, grabbing a 19-9 advantage on a 3 by sophomore forward Brennan Dempsey. Sophomore guard Lakyn Hintz, who hit three times from deep, connected to make it 22-10 midway through the first half.
Fort closed the first half with a 9-2 push to lead 43-26. Cosson blew by a defender off the bounce, finishing through contact for a 3-point play, scored on the break and hit a 3 at the top during that stretch.
"Eli's aggressiveness, energy defensively to get in passing lanes, separation on offense and ability to drive downhill and finish at the rim were all positive things," Hintz said. "In the second half, he took charges. It was a complete game for Eli. Hopefully we can build off of that moving forward."
After halftime, the floodgates continued opening as Fort quickly pushed its lead to 30. Senior forward Jack Opperman, who added 12 points, had a successful old-fashioned 3-point play while Hintz, Cosson, sophomore guard Owen Geiger and junior guard Will Chapman all hit from 3 to blow it open as the Blackhawks (8-14) stopped a five-game slide.
"Were starting to finally realize how to separate in our offense off screening action," Hintz said. "Teams are concerned with us getting layups at the basket. Three inches is the difference between catching the ball with room to shoot or a guy in your face. That's been an emphasis the last two weeks.
"Using backdoor cuts last night gave our kids confidence regardless of what teams throw at us, we are able to counteract it. Our ability to offensive rebound today gave shooters the ability to shoot without fear. Offensive rebounding was paramount. Our downhill action led to them over helping and gave shooters time to get their feet set."
Junior forward Tyler Schroedl led the Eagles with 13 points, hitting four first-half 3s, and junior guard Aidan Kammer added nine points.
The Eagles (5-17) turned it over 22 times.
"Fort's pressure was very similar to Turner's on Friday night," Jefferson boys basketball coach Jacob Marshall said. "Fort is trying to speed you up. They're vulnerable on the back end if you get past the first line. The first line, they put three to four guys up there and try to pressure you into making the long skip pass with a lot of air under it or dribble into multiple defenders, which is always difficult.
"To start the second half, we tried to run a couple sets we talked about at halftime. We had four turnovers within the first two minutes. We were unable to get into our offense.
"Fort scored on roughly 80 percent of our turnovers with easy layups or getting to the free throw line."
The Blackhawks' defense game plan was to stymie the Eagles' ball-screen action.
"In the first half, we kept them in it with our fouling and credit Schroedl for hitting some 3s," Hintz said. "In the second half, the intensity and aggressiveness tilted everything in our favor.
"Defensively, we couldn't let them get into their ball screen pattern. They've been playing well lately because of that. I thought it was important we bump Finn DeBlare off his lines and keep Kammer from getting shots. To their credit, they popped Schroedl out. We adjusted with Kroix Kucken on him and everyone was back in their comfort zone again."
Eight Fort players -- Cosson, Opperman, Kucken, Nate Hartwig, Logan Kees, Mason Ebbert, Brennan Trader and Christian Velazquez Reyes -- were honored on Senior Day.
"There's no words that can describe how great of kids these seniors are," Hintz said. "They're truly what you want your kids to grow up to be. They represent the district well in this sport and the others they play. The seniors show compassion for teammates regardless of age.
"This group of seniors have extremely positive family structures at home. To see them be rewarded on their day is very special. It'll be a group of kids no matter what they do in their life will be successful. They'll be great members of society.
"Whoever is fortunate enough to be along for their journey will be lucky people. I will definitely miss them."
On Monday, Fort hosts DeForest and Jefferson has its Senior Night against East Troy.
FORT ATKINSON 81, JEFFERSON 39
Jefferson 26 13 -- 39
Fort Atkinson 43 38 -- 81
Jefferson (fg fta-ftm pts) -- Kammer 1 6-8 9, Cisse 1 0-0 3, Ganser 0 2-2 2, Altermatt 1 0-0 2, Krause 1 0-2 2, Tully 1 0-0 3, Schroedl 4 1-2 13, DeBlare 1 1-5 3, Butina 0 2-2 2. Totals 10 12-21 59.
Fort Atkinson -- Chapman 1 0-0 3, Ebbert 2 0-0 4, Lavdas 1 0-0 2, Cosson 7 5-5 21, Geiger 3 1-1 9, Kucken 1 0-0 2, Hartwig 1 0-0 2, Strasburg 1 0-0 3, Dempsey 1 2-2 5, Trader 1 0-0 3, Hintz 3 0-0 9, Opperman 4 4-4 12, Kammer 0 1-2 1, Velazquez Reyes 1 0-0 2, Hoth 1 0-0 3. Totals 28 13-14 81.
3-point goals -- J (Kammer 1, Cisse 1, Tully 1, Schroedl 4) 7; FA (Cosson 2, Geiger 2, Chapman 1, Strasburg 1, Dempsey 1, Trader 1, Hintz 3, Hoth 1) 12.
Total fouls -- J 14, FA 18.
