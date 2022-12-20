The Blackhawks have been waiting for a night like this.
A night when their team, which was at full strength again after a week-long bout with the flu, starts to see the fruits of their labor from practice transfer over to a game setting.
Senior forward Logan Kees and senior guard Eli Cosson tallied 13 points apiece and Fort Atkinson’s boys basketball team ended a three-game skid by topping visiting Monona Grove 51-46 in a Badger Conference game on Tuesday.
“I’m really proud of how our guys stuck together and trusted what we’re trying to do,” Fort Atkinson boys basketball coach Mike Hintz said. “We weren’t perfect tonight, but we let every play end when it did. I’m excited to see where this can take us.”
The Silver Eagles (4-2, 3-2 in conference) used a 15-3 spurt late in the first half to briefly take command, building a 29-21 lead. Cosson, who returned from a one-game absence, hit a layin and floater in the final minute-plus of the first half as the Blackhawks (2-5, 1-4) closed to within 29-25 at halftime.
Fort then imposed its will defensively after halftime, holding MG to three points in the first 10 minutes of the period. The Blackhawks opened the second half with a 16-3 surge. Cosson blew by a defender on the perimeter to score at the rack and sophomore forward Owen Geiger’s 3 capped the charge with the hosts ahead 41-32 with 8:20 left.
MG pulled within 48-46 with 2:45 left on a 3 at the top by junior guard Isaiah Erb.
The Silver Eagles’ last four trips resulted in a pair of turnovers and two jumpers which went in and out.
“That’s a good basketball team with good shooters,” Hintz said. “MG didn’t get many good looks. We improved with closeouts and getting hands in faces. Our rotations and rebounding were also sound. Every kid who played gave us something positive.”
After senior forward Jack Opperman boarded an MG miss, Cosson was fouled in the bonus and hit a pair to make it 50-46 with 35 seconds left. Kees missed the front end of a one-and-one on Fort’s next trip but senior wing Kroix Kucken was johnny-on-the-spot to grab the rebound. Senior guard Nate Hartwig split a pair for the final margin.
“Jack did a good job facilitating the basketball in the second half,” Hintz said. “His presence defensively is so great for us. He cleans up so much for us underneath we can’t take him off the court. Eli’s rim action, especially in the second half when we broke it open, was a big key. Eli and Will Chapman playing downhill was important.
“You can tell Logan is starting to get comfortable. He had a couple of nice baskets, including a 3 to open the game. Kroix, Jack, Nate and Eli did a nice job of making MG work on defense. We practiced expecting to face their zone. To see them work hard on our motion offense and curl hard—MG was switching things—was important for that group to get continuity and rhythm. The next group comes in and if we can figure out rotations, we’ll have the depth to wear teams down.”
Fort hosts Jefferson in the annual Battle for the Paddle game on Thursday at 7:15 p.m.
FORT ATKINSON 51,
MONONA GROVE 46
Monona Grove 29 17—46
Fort 25 26—51
Monona Grove (fg fta-ftm pts)—Toijaka 0 1-2 1, Rivera 2 3-4 8, Weise 2 4-4 8, Erts 3 4-4 11, Inda 2 1-4 5, Fritz 1 1-3 3, Svaldi 3 3-4 10. Totals 13 17-25 46.
Fort Atkinson—Chapman 2 0-0 4, Cosson 5 2-2 13, Enger 1 0-0 2, Geiger 2 0-0 5, Kucken 1 0-0 2, Hartwig 1 1-2 3, Hintz 1 1-2 3, Opperman 1 2-4 4, Kammer 1 0-0 2, Kees 6 0-1 13. Totals 21 6-11 51.
3-point goals—MG (Svaldi 1, Erts 1, Rivera 1) 3; FA (Kees 1, Geiger 1, Cosson 1) 3.
Total fouls—MG 16, FA 18.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.