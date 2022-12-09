The Blackhawks continue to play feisty defense.
Fort is searching for complementary offense to pair with its efforts on D. To date, the offensive end remains a work in progress.
Al Deang scored 11 points and Edgewood beat the host Fort Atkinson boys basketball team 52-41 in a Badger Conference game on Friday.
"We as a staff have to work harder on how to simplify things for our guys who we need to have on the court," Fort Atkinson boys basketball coach Mike Hintz said. "That's not something we expected to have do with five seniors coming back. It's two home games in a row where we face a press and make it 100 times harder than it needs to be to break.
"We have to figure out fast how to simplify things and get kids in the right spots so as teams change how they give us looks, we can react accordingly. We're wasting too many good efforts because of things we assumed were not going to be issues this year. We have to find ways to get our scorers more opportunities to score."
Fort senior forward Logan Kees, who scored a game-high 16 points, had 14 before the break. The Blackhawks led 22-21 at the intermission before the Crusaders (3-1, 1-1 in conference) started pulling away early on in the second half. Edgewood led 40-29 after seven consecutive points midway through the second half.
Fort's Owen Geiger had back-to-back scores at the basket, cutting the Crusaders lead to seven points with three minutes left. Edgewood then handled Fort's fullcourt press and generated a couple easy fastbreak looks to salt it away.
"Before the game if you told me Rex Lamb scored eight points, Deang had 11 and Jimenez scored six, I would have felt confident in the result for us," Hintz said. "It had nothing to do with our defense. Our chemistry and getting guys in the right spots offensively is something we have to work a lot on right now."
Bright spots for the Blackhawks (1-3, 0-2) included Kees, who was one point short of matching his combined scoring from the season's first three games.
"Kees did a great job being a scorer tonight and had success going to the rim, off rebounds and in the outside game," Hintz said. "Will Chapman was a bright spot in the first half with his ability to push the ball downhill. Nate Hartwig is always in the right spots with defense we can rely on. Jack Opperman had good post up opportunties, we just took too long to get him the ball and the helpside was already there.
"We're going to struggle in the last six minutes of game if Lakyn Hintz is in foul trouble and fouling out. He has to be available for us. As a staff, we have to find ways to make Eli Cosson more of an offensive option. We'll look to get him off the ball and give him opportunities. He worked his butt off in the offseason with his shot. If we learn to value the basketball more, take the simple play and our staff puts them in better situations, we can be successful."
Fort travels to play Oregon on Tuesday.
EDGEWOOD 52, FORT ATKINSON 41
Edgewood 21 31 -- 52
Fort 22 19 -- 41
Edgewood (fg fta-ftm pts) -- Lamb 3 0-0 8, Nedelcof 1 3-5 5, Jimenez 2 0-0 6, Dobrinsky 3 0-1 7, Deang 4 1-2 11, Cose 3 0-1 6, Wieseckel 1 1-2 3, Haering 3 0-2 6. Totals 20 5-13 52.
Fort Atkinson -- Chapman 2 0-0 4, Cosson 1 3-4 5, Geiger 3 0-1 6, Kucken 1 0-0 2, Hintz 1 0-0 3, Opperman 2 1-2 5, Kees 7 2-4 16. Totals 17 6-11 41.
3-point goals -- E (Deang 2, Lamb 2, Jimenez 2, Dobrinsky 1) 7; FA (Hintz 1) 1.
Total fouls -- E 17, FA 17.
Fouled out -- FA: Hintz.
